I hope your journey of making “Small Steps to Health and Wealth” continues this week as we “Think Balance- Not Sacrifice”.
It’s no wonder that many people quickly ditch New Year’s resolutions to improve their health and increase their wealth. One reason is the negative feelings associated with words like “diet” and “budget.” Immediately, we think of the three C’s (cut back, cut out, and can’t) or the three D’s (denial, deprivation, and don’t) and resist making a change.
This is unfortunate because positive behavior changes aren’t about making big sacrifices… they’re about balance and tradeoffs. Whether it’s the “energy balance” involved with weight management or the “money balance” (a.k.a., cash flow) associated with managing personal finances, the process is the same: you need to balance intake and output.
To lose weight, you must maintain a “negative energy balance” by burning off more calories with exercise and daily activity than you consume. To save money, you need “positive cash flow,” which means having income greater than expenses. Despite lots of marketing hype, there are no magic tickets to weight loss and saving money other than “eat less and exercise more” and “spend less and save more.”
Let’s start with your health. Energy balance is the difference between the energy you consume from food/beverages and the energy that your body burns in physical activity.
This energy is measured in calories. The math is pretty simple. Each pound of stored body fat represents 3,500 calories. In order to lose one pound, a person must eat 3,500 fewer calories, burn 3,500 calories through exercise, or better still, combine calorie reductions with physical activity.
For sustained weight loss, it is recommended that no more than two pounds (7,000 calories) be lost per week. Doctors often suggest a 10% weight loss, achieved over a six-month period, as an initial goal.
Between 1960 and 2002, the average U.S. men’s and women’s weight in-creased from 166 to 191 pounds and from 140 to 164 pounds, respectively. On average, people consume 800,000 to 900,000 calories per year.
If you’ve found yourself steadily gaining weight, your energy balance is “out of balance” because you are taking in more calories than you are burning off. The good news is small steps are all that are needed to reverse the trend.
Losing 10 pounds in a year can be done with exercise, less eating, or a combination of the two. Here are some examples.
• Add 15 minutes of brisk walking (one mile at 4 mph) daily to burn off 100 calories.
• Make dietary modifications, such as eliminating a tablespoon of butter or soft drink to cut 100 calories.
• Walk briskly (4 mph) for 10 minutes and eat half a slice of bread or drink half a can of soda.
Here are some common activities and the number of calories that can be burned per hour by a person weighing 150 pounds: bicycling 5 mph (174), bicycling 13 mph (612), dancing (210), golfing without a cart (324), light housework (246), tennis (312), and walking 2 mph (198).
Some commonly eaten foods that contain 100 calories include 1 tbsp. mayonnaise, 1 tbsp. butter or margarine, 8 oz. cola beverage, 8 oz. beer, 6 to 7 French fries (2" × 1/2" × 1/2"), 11/2 tbsp. salad dressing, 8 to 9 medium potato chips, 3 tbsp. coffee cream, 1 medium-sized cookie, 5 oz. wine, 21/2 cups popcorn with oil, 2 “snack size” candy bars, and 1 slice bread. Substitutions are another way to save 100 (or more) calories. Two examples are using water-packed tuna instead of oil-packed, and 1% or 2% milk instead of whole milk. Low-fat or reduced-fat foods and condiments can also help reduce caloric intake.
Changing just one habit can have an enormous impact. For example, replacing a workday doughnut habit with an English muffin could save 350 calories a day or 91,000 calories annually (350 × 260 = 91,000), which adds up to 26 pounds of weight loss in a year (91,000 divided by 3,500).
Similarly, 45 minutes of brisk (4 mph) walking burns up about 244 calories. If this is done every day, 89,060 extra calories are burned in a year (244 × 365). Divide this number by 3,500 and this translates into a one-year weight loss of 25 pounds. The take-home message is that “calories count.”
Let’s extend the “balance” concept to personal finances. There’s a popular saying: “If your outgoing expenses exceeds your income, then your upkeep will be your downfall.” Cash flow is the relationship between income and expenses, including savings for future goals such as retirement. Ideally, your cash flow should be a positive number because this means you are living below your means. If you continually spend more than you earn, you will have a negative cash flow. As a result, you will eventually go broke. There are three ways to achieve positive cash flow: increase income, decrease expenses, or a combination of the two. Increasing income is usually the most difficult method because others often make the decisions (e.g., your salary).
Yet, there are ways to increase income such as upgrading job skills, a second job or overtime, a sideline business, publicly-provided benefits, tax write-offs such as the earned income tax credit, charging adult children “rent” for living at home, selling possessions, and bartering. People generally have more options to reduce expenses and bring them in line with income. One way to do this is “The 10% Solution.” This simply means trying to save 10% of your gross income annually by reducing flexible household expenses, such as food, clothing, and entertainment.
One place where significant savings can often be found is the family food bill. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (January 2018), a middle-income family of four spends an average of $243.80 a week for food eaten at home. Ten percent of that is $24.38 or an annual savings of over $1,267.76 (24.38 × 52). The next time you go food shopping, take a good look at what’s in the cart before checking out. Are there expensive snacks or convenience foods that you can do without or make yourself?
Are you comparing the cost of store and “name” brands and taking advantage of coupons and promotions? Apply the “10% Solution” cost cutting process to other household expenses: clothing, gifts, entertainment, personal care, etc. Also, determine if there are ways to reduce large expenses such as housing (e.g., refinancing mortgage) and insurance (e.g., policy discounts). By combining savings in several expense categories, it is often possible to save 10% of your gross income without feeling deprived. This is especially true when cuts are made to “big ticket” items. Over time, the results can be awesome!
For this week, think and write down three strategies for each action below and “Think Balance- Not Sacrifice in Building Your Health and Wealth”:
Reduce calorie intake
Increase physical activity
Increase my income
Decrease my expenses
