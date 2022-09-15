Children across Oklahoma have returned to the classroom.
Not only have students picked out new notebooks and perhaps a new outfit, parents have or will be completing various forms at school, including applications for free and reduced lunch programs.
All children are able to participate in the school nutrition programs, but children from low-income households are able to receive meals at a free or reduced price depending on household income.
During the pandemic, schools provided free meals to all students, so parents with younger children may not be aware there are forms that must be filled out to participate in the free and reduced-price meal program this year.
There are many children across the state who arrive at school hungry due to food insecurity, which increased during the pandemic. Participating in school meal/nutrition programs is one way to ensure children have adequate nutrition and food security during the day.
School meals impact thousands of children every day. In Oklahoma, about 367,000 students eat school lunches daily. This statistic alone makes it very clear that schools are an important source of nutritious food for children throughout the state.
Parents who believe they may qualify for the program should contact their local school district for an application.
Hunger and malnutrition negatively impact a student’s capacity to learn. Hungry children have lower immunity, have more absences and lower school performance. It’s no secret that healthier kids learn better and are more likely to graduate from high school and college.
Most schools offer both breakfast and lunch meals, and some also offer after-school snack programs. Research indicates the more meals students eat at school the better their dietary quality.
Parents may also check with the school to see if a weekend snack/meal program is available. Some schools, churches, or food pantries provide backpacks with easy-to-make foods for meals during the weekend.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
Oklahoma State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, State and Local governments cooperating. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected status and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
