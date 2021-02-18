EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the fifth news article of a series that will continue over the next few months.
One of the most powerful motivational strategies to improve health and increase wealth is visualization.
As the quote above describes, many successful performers report “seeing” what they want to achieve long before they actually accomplish it. People can alter their lives just by altering their mindset. Visualization (a.k.a., mental imagery) is a powerful step in the process of setting and achieving goals.
Start by painting a mental picture of your preferred future.
If you have a weight loss goal, picture yourself 20 pounds slimmer fitting into clothes that you haven’t worn for years. See yourself as active and walking 30 minutes a day.
If you plan to reduce debt, imagine yourself receiving a credit card statement that shows a zero balance. Experts also advise visualizing how you will deal with obstacles to your goals (e.g., enjoying a holiday party without over-eating).
Emotions are another important component of the behavior-change process. Visualize, and then verbalize to others, how you think improved health and increased wealth will make you feel. Positive and long-term feelings can be powerful motivators.
Make some “quiet time” to visualize yourself making behavior changes to improve your health.
Write an “I will” statement to describe each health behavior change.
Speak of positive health behaviors in present tense and negative health behaviors in past tense.
Make some “quiet time” to visualize yourself making behavior changes to improve your finances.
Write an “I will” statement to describe each financial behavior change.
Speak of positive financial behaviors in present tense and negative financial behaviors in past tense.
Use the questions below for visualizing your health and wealth goals.
Health visualization and self talk:
My “Health Goals” are:
What will it feel like to achieve you health goals?
Write a sentence on a goal you achieved.
Clearly state a health goal without any weasel words.
Write a positive health behavior in the present tense.
Write a negative health behavior in the past tense.
Financial Visualization and Self Talk
My “Financial Goals” are:
What will it feel like to achieve you finance goals?
Write a sentence on a goal you achieved.
Clearly state a financial goal without any weasel words.
Write a positive finance behavior in the present tense.
Write a negative finance behavior in the past tense.
In order to make behavior changes, you must have a vision of what you want to achieve. Once you “see” it, you can name it, describe it, and take small steps over time to achieve it. Sometimes visualizing negative images can prompt a behavior change. For example, seeing a relative die of lung cancer and envisioning yourself in a similar situation might provide the necessary impetus to quit smoking.
In addition to visualization, there are several other ways to “think yourself” healthy and wealthy. The first is to frequently remind yourself of your strengths as an individual (e.g., personality characteristics and things you are good at) and goals that you’ve already set and achieved.
Success is a powerful motivator and failure is a mind-set that can be changed. When you are tempted to abandon your health and wealth objectives, think about how good it felt to achieve a previous goal.
Challenge the negative influences around you with affirming messages such as “I can certainly do [action].” Draw upon the focus and discipline you showed at an earlier time in your life. If you and/or people around you are saying you’ll never be able to do some-thing, ask yourself, “Why not?”
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
