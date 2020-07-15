The word picnic is derived from the French word piquenique. July is National Picnic Month. Picnics are the perfect way to get out and enjoy the outdoors without going too far or spending a lot of money.
Picnicking can fit almost any budget and can be as simple or elaborate as you want it to be. Some of the best picnics happen on the spur of the moment and do not need a lot of planning. No picnic basket? No problem. Anything that holds your supplies will do.
As you plan your summer picnics and barbecues, be sure to include safety in your game plan. When preparing and serving food, it can be easy to make a simple mistake that could make you and your guests sick with a food-borne illness like Salmonella or E. coli. There are also concerns this summer about the novel coronavirus because when groups of people from different households get together, the risk of contracting COVID-19 increases. Set your guests up for success by planning ahead.
Shopping
Start things off on the right foot at the grocery store. Wear a mask inside the grocery store and practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between you and other customers. Shop for refrigerated items last and use a plastic bag to handle and select the meat by turning the bag inside-out over your hand, creating a makeshift glove. Carefully pick up the meat, turn the bag right-side out and tie it closed to contain juices and to protect the rest of your groceries from touching the outside of the meat package. If it is a hot day or you have a long drive, bring a cooler and some ice packs to keep your food cool on the drive home.
Storing
When you get home, keep raw meat in the bag and/or place it in a container. Store on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator in case anything does drip from the package, it won’t contaminate other food. Use a refrigerator thermometer to make sure the food is stored below 40°F.
Be sure to wash countertops and surfaces with soap and water after putting food away.
Preparing
Always wash your hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds before preparing food, even if the food will be cooked. You also need to wash your hands after handling raw meat, after touching unclean surfaces like the garbage can lid, and before you eat. Also, be sure to wash countertops and utensils before, during, and after food preparation to prevent cross-contamination which happens when we accidentally transfer contaminants, like bacteria, from one surface or type of food to another.
If guests are bringing food to the picnic, ask them to bring it in a cooler with plenty of ice packs and to leave it in the cooler until just before everyone eats so that it stays cold for as long as possible. If guests are bringing a serving utensil to serve the food, it should be protected during transport by storing it in a zip-top bag or some other food-safe container.
Cooking
The only way to determine whether food is cooked properly is to use a calibrated food thermometer. There is no level of training or experience that can replace measuring food’s internal temperature with a thermometer. Color, texture, and aroma are inconsistent and inappropriate methods of determining doneness. To ensure safety, chicken, sausage, and hot dogs need to be cooked to 165°F, burgers to 160°F, and steak, pork chops, and seafood to 145°F. Contrary to popular belief, foods cooked to these temperatures are not dry and tasteless. They are both safe and flavorful!
Set-up
Set up your tables so that each household is separate or place lawn chairs 6 feet apart to encourage social distancing. Set up a handwashing station with water, soap, and paper towels and/or provide hand sanitizer.
Serving Food
While there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is spread through food, it is still important to follow good food safety practices when serving food. If you anticipate having leftovers, separate food in several smaller containers and only remove one portion from the cooler or refrigerator at a time. For added safety when serving cold foods outdoors in the summertime heat, place a small bowl of food into a larger bowl filled with ice. If you have any leftovers, get them in the refrigerator within 2 hours, and within one hour if the temperature outside is greater than 90°F. Label the containers and consume or discard them within 3-4 days.
Extra Precautions
Encourage guests to distance while getting food. Lining up at the food table and standing in close proximity to others increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.
Consider serving individual portions of food e.g. small bags of chips, baked goods wrapped in plastic, small bowls of dip, ketchup, and other condiments.
Use disposable serving utensils or have a dedicated person serve that item.
The fewer common surfaces that guests touch, the lower the risk of COVID-10 transmission. If guests are sick, tell them to stay home and if you are sick, postpone your gathering!
Following these simple guidelines will help to reduce the chances of you or your guests getting sick.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
Oklahoma State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, State and Local governments cooperating. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected status and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
###
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.