With the great success of their Share The Warmth Blanket Drive last year, the Oklahoma Home and Community Education, Inc. (OHCE) is conducting another blanket drive in Pittsburg County.
The members of the OHCE Town and Country Club and the Crowder Club are
joining forces to collect and distribute blankets for those in need. Blanket donations will be accepted at 615 E. Mill Ave, McAlester from Nov 21 - Dec 5. The Pittsburg County OSU Extension Office is also accepting blankets on behalf of OHCE at 707 West Electric Ave.
Blankets will be distributed Dec 6-8. Blankets will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.
Distribution will be held from 10 am - Noon at:
● December 6 - Canadian Shores Free Will Baptist Church, 14904 OK-113, McAlester
● December 7 - Freewill Baptist Church, 7th St, Crowder
● December 8 - Quinton Community Center, 1020 Main St, Quinton
Northtown and Twin Community Clubs have arranged for their collected blankets to be provided to schools, shelters, and care facilities.
For more information,
please contact the Pittsburg County OSU Extension Office at 918-423-4120.
Oklahoma Home and Community Education, Inc. (OHCE) is a statewide, county-based organization partnering with Oklahoma State University and OSU Extension. Local members seek to develop leadership skills and strengthen families in their respective communities. Working together, OHCE members and county Extension Educators identify issues facing their local communities and use research-based information from specialists at OSU to help solve those problems.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
Oklahoma State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, State and Local governments cooperating. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected status and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
