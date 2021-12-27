Members of Pittsburg County Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) have selected a blanket drive as their winter service project.
OHCE Members kicked off their first ever blanket drive the week of Thanksgiving and have received over 200 blankets thus far with a goal of collecting 500 by January 5th. The plan this first year is for the blankets to be distributed in eight communities throughout Pittsburg County. More specific details regarding the locations and times of the distribution sites will be announced in mid-January. No sign ups are required.
OHCE members are asking the community to share the warmth of thoughtfulness in keeping someone warm this winter by donating new or gently used blankets. Blankets may be dropped off during business hours at the Pittsburg County OSU Extension Office located at 707 West Electric Avenue in McAlester until January 5th, 2021.
For more information, please contact the Pittsburg County OSU Extension Office at 918-423-4120.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
