As winter weather moves in this weekend, Pittsburg County Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) hopes to provide a bit of warmth to others in Pittsburg County beginning January 17, 2022.
Members of Pittsburg County OHCE hosted their 1st Share the Warmth blanket drive over the last month as their winter service project.
OHCE members are pleased to have partnered with rural communities throughout Pittsburg County to distribute over 300 blankets. Blankets will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last. No signups are required this year.
Details of the five distribution sites are provided below:
Crowder Freewill Baptist Church
14904 Ok– 113
Crowder , OK
January 17, 2022
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Haileyville City Hall
510 Main Street
Haileyville, OK
January 18, 2022
8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Pittsburg City Hall
513 Main Street
Kiowa, OK
January 18, 2022
1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Canadian Shores Freewill Baptist Church
14904 Ok– 113
Canadian, OK
January 19, 2022
2:00 p.m.– 4:00 p.m.
Quinton City Hall
1021 Main Street
Quinton, OK
2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Stay safe and warm as the winter weather starts to blow in.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, changes may be made to the distribution dates and sites. Follow Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook for live updates.
For more information, please contact the Pittsburg County OSU Extension Office at 918-423-4120.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
