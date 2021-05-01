For over 50 years the Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) groups in Pittsburg County have been hard at work serving the communities where they live. That’s just one reason that May 2nd-8th has been declared “OHCE” week throughout Pittsburg County and across the state.
“We have a long history of community service in Oklahoma,” commented Frances Whinery, Pittsburg County OHCE President. “For years we were known as the OSU Extension Home Demonstration clubs and are very proud to serve our communities with research based information through our partnership with OSU Cooperative Extension Service.” “Our mission is to educate our members to be well-informed and able to handle change in their homes and communities”, Whinery continued.
Thousands of OHCE members serve in over 300 groups across the state. Every year, these members donate more than a half million community service hours towards helping people and programs in need.
In Pittsburg County, four OHCE groups meet all over the county and are involved in a number of projects year round. The local OHCE group is organized at the community or local level for the purpose of studying Family and Consumer Sciences and putting into practice research-based methods for improving family life.
Pittsburg County OHCE provided over 10,000 hours of community service in 2019. Their projects ranged from Kids Fair (formerly known as Baby Fair), Raising Young Readers, teaching others how to sew/quilt and preserve their food to providing Alzheimer’s matts, Toys for Tots, Food Drives, providing school supplies to classroom teachers, Christmas baskets to nursing homes and teaching at Farm to You events to name a few.
To serve their communities during the pandemic, Pittsburg County OHCE members demonstrated their appreciation to health professionals, by providing nurses of McAlester Regional with healthy snack baskets. Also, during the pandemic, Pittsburg County OHCE members created and donated over 2,000 masks. OHCE members across the state have created and donated over 75,000 masks since the pandemic began.
OHCE is also very proud of their years of providing scholarships to graduating Pittsburg County 4-Hers.
We invite you to join us in celebrating OHCE Week with the following events:
Monday, May 3rd for 9:00 a.m. at the Pittsburg County Courthouse: OHCE Week Proclamation signing by County Commissioners.
Wednesday, May 5th: 10:00 a.m.-3 p.m. at Pittsburg County OSU Extension Office for Jam and Jelly Canning Workshop presented by OSU State Foods Specialist and cast member of Oklahoma Gardening, Dr. Barbara Brown. (pre-registration required) Cost is $20.00 per person.
If you are interested in learning more about OHCE or upcoming events, contact Rachel Lockwood.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
