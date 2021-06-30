Valeria Joy "Val" Derichsweiler, 83, of McAlester, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Tulsa. The family will welcome friends for viewing and visitation on Wednesday, June 30, at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 1, at 2:00 p.m. at St…