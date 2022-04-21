Garden peas are the time-clock of the garden.
Peas are one of the first vegetable to be planted and the first to be harvested in the spring garden because they are frost-hardy. That means they can stand temperatures below freezing. In fact, peas taste better when they are grown while the weather is still cool. In some varieties, like snow peas and sugar snaps, the pea pods are as tasty as the peas themselves. In other varieties, the peas are shelled- removed from the pods.
In Oklahoma we grow garden peas early in the spring. Dried peas grow best in summer and do well even in the hot and dry conditions typical of Oklahoma summers. Dried peas are also grown as a crop for feeding animals in Oklahoma.
Dried peas are sometimes called field peas. Some common varieties of field peas grown in Oklahoma are blackeyed peas, cow peas and southern peas. Dried peas are shelled from the mature pod. Dry peas are the main ingredient in the peas porridge of the familiar nursery rhyme. No one knows the origins of the nursery rhyme, but peas porridge was common food during Medieval times.
The pea was one of the earliest cultivated food crops. They were first found growing wild in the Mediterranean basin during the Neolithic era. Over time, cultivated peas improved as growers selected the ones with the most desirable traits to grow. In early times, they were grown mostly for their dry seeds.
Dried peas became a staple food of European peasants during the Middle Ages. This is because peas were cheap, plentiful, and wholesome. They could survive storage through the long winter months after they had been dried.
At the end of the 14th Century, the Italians, cultivated a dwarf variety of peas called Piselli novelli which were to be eaten fresh. When Catherine de Medici of Italy married Henry II of France in 1533, she took Piselli novelli with her to France. The tasty new peas were so different from the peasant peas that they started a new fashion craze. The French called the tiny peas Petots pois, a name that remains today.
Thomas Jefferson was an avid gardener, and peas were his favorite vegetable. He thought so highly of peas that he cultivated 30 varieties in his gardens.
With the invention in the 1920’s of canning and freezing methods for preserving food, garden peas became available year-round, not just in the spring.
Peas are available fresh, frozen and canned for good nutrition and convenience. If selecting fresh, choose firm, bright green, medium-sized pods with no signs of decay or wilting. Refrigerate fresh peas in a perforated plastic bag for 3-5 days. Shell peas immediately before using. Frozen peas will keep in the freezer for up to 8 months. Canned peas keep 2 years or longer.
Garden peas are a valuable source of protein, iron and insoluble fiber. Sugar snap peas contain less protein, but are an excellent source of iron and vitamin C. Mature blackeyed peas contains 23-25% protein, 50-67% starch, and B vitamins, including folic acid. They are also rich in essential micro-elements, such as iron, calcium and zinc.
Peas make a great addition to green salads. Try sugar snap peas with a low-fat dip. Add peas to a tasty brown rice or barley pilaf. Use snow peas mixed with other veggies and chicken or tofu for a stir-fry. Peas are also present in many ethnic recipes from South East Asia (Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos), Mexico, India, Pakistan, Southern, Cajun and Creole.
Simmering this soup for hours keeps your kitchen warm on a cool spring day. Add ham for an even heartier soup. Enjoy this soup with a fresh salad and warm whole grain bread.
Split Pea Soup Recipe
Ingredients: 1 large onion, 3 tablespoons margarine or butter, 1 ½ cups of split peas (dry), 6 cups of water and 1 tsp of salt.
Directions: Chop onion and cook in margarine or butter in large pan until tender. Wash and drain split peas. Add water, split peas and salt to onion. Bring to boiling. Lower heat and cover pan. Simmer about 2 hours, until thickened.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
