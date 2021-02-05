It is always a good to be number one in something, such as first in your class, a championship sports team or collecting the most donations for a food drive.
While Oklahomans have experienced a number of positive first-place rankings, there’s something less positive the state is known for. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma ranks first in the number of deaths related to heart disease.
With February being National Heart Month, now is a good time to become informed about heart disease and how to prevent it.
What exactly is heart disease? This term refers to several types of heart conditions.
The most common type of heart disease is coronary artery disease, which can cause a heart attack. Other types may involve your heart valves. In addition, the heart may not pump well and cause heart failure. Heart disease isn’t just something that affects older people. In some cases, people are born with heart disease.
Heart disease can occur when plaque builds up in the arteries, causing them to narrow and reducing blood flow to the heart. While some factors that lead to heart disease are out of your control, there are several factors people can control, including smoking, eating an unhealthy diet and not getting enough exercise.
High cholesterol, high blood pressure or diabetes also can increase the risk of heart disease.
Symptoms of heart disease vary, depending on the type of disease you’re dealing with. Many people don’t experience any signs until they have a heart attack.
Signs of a heart attack can include:
Chest pain or discomfort that doesn’t go away after a few minutes.
Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck or back.
Nausea, light-headedness, weakness or cold sweat.
Pain or discomfort in the arms or shoulder.
Shortness of breath.
There are several medical tests your doctor can perform to diagnose heart disease, including chest X-rays, coronary angiograms, electrocardiograms or a stress test.
Lifestyle changes can help lower your risk of heart disease. Be physically active and eat foods that are low in saturated fat, trans fat, sodium and added sugars. Your doctor can help you learn about the best ways to reduce your risk of heart disease.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
Oklahoma State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, State and Local governments cooperating. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected status and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
###
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.