The terms "muskmelon" and "cantaloupe" are often used interchangeably, but this is not accurate. All cantaloupes are muskmelons, but not all muskmelons are cantaloupes. Muskmelons include a variety of melons, which run the gamut from cantaloupes to casabas. There are two basic categories, netted and smooth. The skin of a muskmelon can vary in color from creamy white to rich green, while the flesh may be white, green, golden, orange, or even almost salmon colored.
Cantaloupe is also referred to as netted melon because it has a ribless rind with a distinctive netted skin. Inside there is a hollow cavity that contains seeds encased in a web of netting. Cantaloupe is also known as "rock melon" in several parts of the world.
Cantaloupe grows very well in Oklahoma's hot summers. They are available in abundance from farmer's markets in July.
Cantaloupe is a great source of vitamins A and C. A half cup serving provides 50 calories, 120 percent of vitamin A and 80 percent of vitamin C needed per day. They also contain phytochemicals that foster heart health and good vision, boost the immune system and reduce the risk of some cancers
When selecting melons to purchase, choose melons heavy for their size with no visible bruises or yellow or cream undertone. Ripe melons will yield to slight pressure at the blossom end and have a fruity fragrance. The skin should feel springy, not mushy.
For storing the melon at home, store uncut cantaloupes at room temperature for up to one week. Melons will continue to ripen at room temperature. Refrigerate cut melons in an airtight container up to five days.
To prepare melons for snack or dessert, wash melons in warm water before cutting to rid the rind of any impurities that might be carried from the knife blade to the flesh. Cut the melon in half and scoop out the seeds and strings. Melons can be cut into halves, quarters, wedges, cubes or scooped into balls with a melon baller. Cantaloupe is delicious enough served fresh, but it can also be added to fruit salads and smoothies.
Cool down in the heat with this fruit cooler. Refreshing orange juice mixed with sweet cantaloupe creates the perfect, easy-to-make drink! You can even get creative and use any fruit you like.
Cantaloupe Cooler
Ingredients
1 cantaloupe (ripe)
2 1/2 cups orange juice (cold)
2 tablespoons sugar (granulated)
ice (crushed)
Directions
1. Cut melon in half. Scoop out seeds, remove rind and discard. Cut melon into 1-inch cubes.2. In blender or food processor, blend melon cubes with 1/2 cup orange juice until smooth.3. Pour puree into pitcher and stir in the remaining orange juice and the sugar. Stir until sugar is dissolved.4. Pour into glasses filled with crushed ice.
Total calories 71; total fat 0g; saturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0g; sodium 12mg; carbohydrates 17; dietary fiber 1g; total sugars 15g; added sugars 3g; protein 1g; vitamin D 0mcg; calcium 15g; iron 0g; potassium 339g; total servings 8; serving 1/8 of recipe.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
