Whether they are raising scholarship money, beautifying their communities or sewing cloth face masks for healthcare workers across the state, members of Oklahoma State University Extension’s group, Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE), continue to make a difference every day. OHCE was formerly known as Home Demonstration Clubs.
Committed to making a difference, this group, established in 1935, celebrated their service to Oklahoma May 2-8 during Oklahoma Home and Community Education Week. This year’s theme was Celebrating Your Helping Hands. This group certainly knows how to put their hands to good work. Pittsburg County Commissioners honored the group of volunteers, by proclaiming the week of May 2nd-8th as Pittsburg County OHCE Week.
With nearly 3,500 members statewide, club members work together to strengthen individuals, families and communities through education, leadership and action. Through the group’s relationship with Oklahoma State University Extension, OHCE presents research-based information to its members.
The impact of OHCE is strong and felt far and wide. For example, when the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, there was a desperate shortage of face masks for workers in the medical field and other areas. OHCE members stepped up to the plate and put their sewing skills to good use. They made nearly 75,000 masks that were donated to hospitals, clinics and other places.
Operating a sewing machine wasn’t the only way club members were making their mark on their communities.
The pandemic certainly didn’t slow them down. Pittsburg, Latimer, Leflore and Haskell Counties hosted the Southeast District OHCE Meeting this year very differently. OHCE members made great strides in technology usage by leading the way for the rest of the state by organizing and hosting the Southeast District meeting by Zoom with afternoon workshops that were prerecorded and posted on YouTube. Groups even held silent auction fundraisers that were posted on hosting counties’ Facebook pages.
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, OHCE members continue to make a difference around the state. Other highlights include:
Pittsburg County: created fruit and snack baskets for nursing staff at McAlester Regional during Thanksgiving Week in appreciation for their dedication to health of our community during the pandemic. Members created and donated over 2,000 masks to local nursing home staff and residents, shelters, school staff, food service workers, churches and childcare centers.
Washita County: created mask kits that included all materials needed to sew masks for volunteers who wanted to donate their time and skill to sewing masks. Masks were provided to a nursing home, home health agencies, hospice agency and a retirement center. OSU Extension handed out 166 of the free kits, utilizing all of the material, elastic and ribbon they had on hand. Also in Washita County, an OHCE club donated needed items for foster children.
Craig County: OHCE members collected school supplies for teachers and students throughout the year and gave each student a Christmas backpack filled with goodies, along with a wrapped gift from their wish list. Members also volunteered as a group with Grand Nation for snack bags of food to be delivered for breakfast, lunch and dinner to families in need. In addition, they donated gas money for trucks to get the food from the food bank to Vinita.
Stephens County: Made more than 1,000 red ribbons for Duncan Public High School to use during Red Ribbon Week, which is a week set aside for drug awareness and education.
Beckham County: created a quilt for a local veteran.
This is just a small sample of what our thousands of members do for their communities every day.
To learn more about Oklahoma Home Community Education (OHCE), contact Pittsburg County Extension FCS Educator, Rachel Lockwood.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
Oklahoma State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, State and Local governments cooperating. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected status and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.