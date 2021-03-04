EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the seventh article of a series that will continue over the next few months.
“Make progress every day” is a strategy for improving health and increasing wealth because it promotes a healthy attitude about behavior change. Many people fail to make the connection between big goals and the small steps required to achieve them. They expect progress to “happen” instead of building progress steps into their daily activities.
Making progress requires hard work and may make you uncomfortable at times. The secret to making progress is getting started...today. Three ways to make progress every day toward health and wealth are: daily affirmations, daily learning activities, and daily action steps.
Daily Affirmations
Affirmations are a motivational technique to help people believe that change is possible in their lives. They are positive statements about how someone wants to think, feel, and/or behave that are repeated multiple times each day. Affirmations should be short, positive, and stated in the present (rather than future) tense, even though they probably
do not reflect your current reality. Start your affirmations with the word “I” (e.g., “I have, “ I believe”) or “my” to make them personally yours.
Affirmations are a tool for changing how people think and act, and can change lives for the better. They have been compared to burning a CD... in your mind. Affirmations need to be imprinted into your subconscious with daily repetition. One recommended frequency is 10 times, twice daily. Speaking them out loud (e.g., while commuting to work or in the shower) is recommended.
You don’t even have to believe your affirmations initially. That can come later after you’ve experienced some progress. You do, however, need to be willing to make necessary behavior changes to realize your affirmations. Here are examples of health and wealth affirmations.
Review these and then write your own daily:
• I choose to honor and take care of my body.
• I am aware that my dreams and goals create my reality.
• I have no debt on my credit cards.
• My weight and body mass index are decreasing.
Daily Learning Activities
Learning to learn is one of life’s most important skills. Make a conscious effort to learn something new every day. Read an article, watch a television show, listen to the radio, talk to other people, and/or visit relevant websites. Start a filing system for interesting information so that you can refer to it later, if needed.
Daily Action Steps
Perhaps you’ve heard the phrase “Yesterday is the past. Tomorrow is the future. Today is a gift. That’s why it’s called the present.” Today, and every-day, is the time to take action to improve your health and increase your wealth. You can “keep your eyes on the prize” and make progress every day by setting realistic and attainable goals.
Many people overestimate how much they can do in short time periods and underestimate just how much they can do over time. Two examples demonstrate the latter:
• Health—Lose 4 pounds in 5 weeks. Repeat 10 times over a year and you can lose 40 pounds.
• Wealth—Save $5 a day or $35 a week. Repeat for an entire year and you can save $1,820, plus interest.
Actions Steps this Week
Health
• Take the dog for a 15–20 mi-nute walk or walk with co-workers during your lunch break.
• Quit smoking and don’t look back. Join a support group or use a nicotine patch, if needed.
• Drink 6–8 cups of water per day by taking several sips every hour, especially before meals.
• Eat one more serving of fruit and one less “empty calorie” sweet (e.g., cookie, candy, cola).
• Eat 100 fewer calories a day by eliminating 1 tbsp. mayonnaise, butter, margarine, or salad dressing.
Wealth
• Save $1, $2, $5, or $10 a day, plus pocket change, in a can or jar. Deposit it monthly into savings.
• Save $1, $2, $5, or $10 a day, plus pocket change, in a can or jar. Add it to credit card pay-ments.
• Buy one less soda, coffee, latte, doughnut, snack food, lottery ticket, newspaper, etc.
• Join a work-related savings program (e.g., 401(k), credit union) and save part of each day’s pay.
Materials for this article came from an award winning Rutgers Cooperative Extension program, “Small Steps to Health and Wealth ™”, designed to help people simultaneously improve their health and personal finances.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
Oklahoma State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, State and Local governments cooperating. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected status and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
