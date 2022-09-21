How does literacy affect a person’s health?
Literacy is the ability to read, write, compute and solve problems of proficiency necessary to function at a job, in the family and in society. So, what exactly is health literacy? It’s the degree to which individuals can find, understand, and use information and services to make informed health-related decisions and actions for themselves.
Health literacy requires a complex group of reading, listening, analytical and decision-making skills, along with the ability to apply these skills to health situations.
Health literacy is a key social determinant of health, or factor in the environment that affects people’s health. More than one-third of adults in the U.S. have low health literacy. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, people aged 65 or older with self-reported poor health, have health insurance from Medicare Medicaid or have no insurance; live below the poverty level; are Hispanic or Black; and more likely to have poor health literacy skills.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that nine out of 10 adults struggle to understand and use health information when it’s unfamiliar, complex or filled with jargon.
Unfortunately, limited health literacy has very real consequences on a person’s health. Adults with limited health literacy have more serious medication errors; higher rates of emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and death; and worse preventative care and health outcomes for their children. In addition, those adults are more likely to report poorer overall health and have poorer ability to manage chronic diseases, and they’re less likely to understand their diagnosis.
Individuals with low health literacy are less likely to have screenings or preventative care, tend to seek treatment in later stages of the disease and are more likely to be hospitalized and re-hospitalized.
Some individuals have difficulty understanding the correct dosage of medicines, misinterpret warnings on prescription labels or simply don’t know when their next appointment is scheduled.
Each day, millions of adults make decisions and take actions on issues that protect not only their own well-being, but also that of their family members. This goes beyond the traditional health care settings such as a doctor’s office or hospital. These actions take place in homes, at work and in schools across the state and country. The combination of errors made with these decisions is estimated to cost the health care system between $50 billion and $73 billion per year.
Therefore, it’s so important for individuals to know how to read, write, compute and solve problems. In Oklahoma, 43% of the residents are unable to perform more than simple, everyday literacy activities. On average, about 24 percent of students starting high school as a freshman drops out of school prior to graduation. Also, 59% of Oklahoma students live in poverty.
A rise of 1% in literacy scores leads to a 2.5% rise in labor productivity. The higher the literacy scores, the more likely individuals are of having a better understanding of health issues and treatment.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
