Let the OSU Extension Service and OHCE help ease you into the holiday spirit with our first ever virtual holiday event!
Grab a cup of cocoa, snuggle up in your favorite recliner and join us online Thursday, December 2 at 7pm as Extension Educators and OHCE members demonstrate some super-easy, super-fun “Holiday Entertaining Hacks.” It’s a free event, you do not have to leave home for. All you need is your iPad or computer and you’re set. You will, however, need to have access to “Zoom” which is easy to obtain by going to zoom.us on your computer or by downloading it to your mobile device from your app store.
Our line-up for the event includes Jessica Riggin, Lincoln County Extension Educator. Jessica will demonstrate the most incredibly easy cinnamon roll recipe for your holiday breakfast. Some of you might know Jessica from her “Raising Oklahoma” segment on Oklahoma City’s Fox 25 news.
Joining us from Tulsa’s News 6 “Cooking Corner” kitchen will be Michelle Bonicelli, Tulsa County Extension Educator. Michelle will show us how to make a tasty make-ahead holiday casserole.
This season’s hottest entertainment trend is the charcuterie board. OSU Extension has many talented Family and Consumer Science educators, and a fan-favorite is Debbie Sharp from Murray County. Debbie is going to give us some tips for impressing our guests with our new charcuterie skills.
OSU Extension is also proud to present OHCE member, April Green from Cleveland County, to share a holiday craft project that goes right along with our holiday entertaining theme. April will be showing us how to make napkins rings with recycled and dollar store items for under 50 cents each.
There are several ways to register for this virtual event;
Find our event page on Facebook. Search for “Holiday Entertaining Hacks – Virtual.” This bit.ly link will take you directly to the registration form: https://bit.ly/OHCEholiday.
Or
Contact your local county Extension office to obtain the link to register. (Check their Facebook page.)
OHCE (Oklahoma Home and Community Education) is a county-based, statewide organization with a unique relationship with OSU Extension. Together, OHCE members and County Extension Educators work to make local communities more resilient by addressing local issues with science-based information from Oklahoma State University. OHCE members also have a lot of fun learning together and serving their communities through various community service projects. You can learn more about OHCE at their website: ohce.okstate.edu.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
Oklahoma State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, State and Local governments cooperating. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected status and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
###
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.