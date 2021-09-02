County and State Fairs are less than a week away. Join us for a modified version of the Pittsburg County Free Fair Sept. 7-11. Although, “modifications” seems to be the common theme for 2020 and 2021, this year the indoor exhibits will be open for the public to enjoy. The youth can participate in virtual contests, talent show and the livestock shows.
The Pittsburg County Free Fair is scheduled to begin with entry day of non-animal exhibits, Tuesday, Sept. 7 and run through Saturday, Sept. 11.
For Pittsburg County residents who would like to try their hand at entering their creations, the open class division is for any age. Horticulture, Quilting, Knitting or Crocheting, Leisure & Cultural Arts, Fabrics & Fashions, Photography, Food Preparation, and Food Preservation are just few areas of interest. Horticulture includes house plants as well as fruits and vegetables. For the artist, we welcome paintings, metal crafts, leather crafts, bead crafts and photography. We also have categories featuring scrap booking pages and rubber stamping. Paintings, ceramics, and needlepoint are part of the competition just to name a few. To obtain a list of categories, visit the OSU Cooperative Extension Office or scan this code to view the Pittsburg County Free Fair Book.
OHCE and Open Class Indoor Exhibit Schedule
Tuesday, noon to 7:00 p.m.: Indoor Exhibit Registrations
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open
Thursday, 2:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open
Friday, 2:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open
Saturday, 9:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open, Exhibits released at 12:00 p.m.
Come join in the fun and support our youth and local artisans at the Pittsburg County Free Fair. See you at the fair!
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
