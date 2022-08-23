County and State Fairs are less than a week away. Join us at the Pittsburg County Free Fair for time with family and friends all while enjoying the indoor exhibits, contests for 4-H, FFA and FCCLA, livestock shows and more.
The Pittsburg County Free Fair is scheduled to begin with entry day of non-animal exhibits, Tuesday, September 6th and run through Saturday, September the 10th closing the fair with the 4-H Awards Program.
For Pittsburg County residents who would like to try their hand at entering their creations, the open class division is for any age. Horticulture, Quilting, Knitting or Crocheting, Leisure & Cultural Arts, Fabrics & Fashions, Photography, Food Preparation, and Food Preservation are just few areas of interest. Horticulture includes house plants as well as fruits and vegetables. For the artist, we welcome paintings, metal crafts, leather crafts, bead crafts and photography. We also have categories featuring scrap booking pages and rubber stamping. Paintings, ceramics, and needlepoint are part of the competition just to name a few. To obtain a list of categories, visit the OSU Cooperative Extension Office and pick up a fair book.
So, what are your memories of being at a county or state fair? Come join in the fun at the Pittsburg County Free Fair and find out. For a copy of the fair book or schedule of events, visit our office at 707 West Electric Ave. See you at the fair!
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
Oklahoma State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, State and Local governments cooperating. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected status and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.