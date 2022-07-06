Feeling the heat yet? Everyone looks forward to summertime and spending more time outdoors but not everyone enjoys sweating. Oklahoma’s extreme temperatures can easily put you at risk for dehydration.
A person cannot survive for more than a few days without water. Your body would not continue to function if you didn’t drink water, which is why you have to “hydrate” every day for optimal body functioning.
Whether you are attending summer sporting events, baling hay, swimming, gardening, working outdoors or just enjoying the sun, it is very easy to underestimate how much water you should drink to stay properly hydrated, especially when you are constantly on the move.
When enjoying outdoor activities, it’s easy to get caught up in the project or other fun activities. For most people, thirst is typically the first indication of a need for water. Unfortunately, thirst lags behind the body’s need for water. It’s important to drink more water than what you think you need to avoid becoming dehydrated.
Being hydrated is the act of drinking a beverage that provides hydration, which includes a water supply to restore or maintain a balance of fluids. It is very important to drink water as it regulates your body temperature and lubricates your joints. It also helps transport nutrients to give you energy and keep you healthy. If you’re not properly hydrated, then your body can’t perform at its highest level. Dehydration is the process of losing or removing water or moisture. This condition is caused by the excessive loss of water from the body, which causes a rise in blood sodium levels. Signs of Dehydration:
Extreme thirst
Dry lips or skin
Headache
Dizziness
Pass out
Irritability and tiredness
Muscle cramps
The goal is to drink at least 64 ounces of water per day, but it is even better to try to drink more than the suggested amount. When reaching for a beverage, your body will thank you if you decide on water 90 percent of the time. Realistically, however, you may not choose water every single time you are thirsty. Here are a few healthy beverage options or ways to hydrate your body.
Water
100% fruit juice
1 percent white milk
Electrolyte water
Always try to be mindful of selecting the healthiest beverage when you are thirsty. Remember, your body will thank you if you choose water to hydrate and not a sugary beverage. To develop healthy beverage practices, it is important to avoid or limit beverages with a lot of sugar and caffeine, such as:
Kool Aid
Artificial juice (flavored beverages that are labeled as juice but have little to no actual fruit juice)
Pop
Energy drinks
Water does not have any sugar and is essential to body functions such as keeping a normal body temperature, lubricating joints, assisting in removing waste from the body and nourishing your brain. Last but not least, water makes up more than 50 percent of our bodies, so we have to drink at least 64 ounces on a daily basis to keep our bodies functioning at full capacity. Here are a few tips that will help make it easier to stay hydrated while enjoying the summertime.
Carry a reusable water bottle or perhaps a hydration pack (water backpack or waist pack) that you can easily refill as you go about the day. If plain water is not your favorite, use unsweetened flavoring packets or natural flavorings, such as lemon or orange slices, to liven up the water. Bottled water can be expensive, so carrying a reusable water bottle can save you a few dollars that can be spent on other fun things.
For those taking a vacation, pack an empty reusable water bottle in your carry-on bag. Why take up space with an empty water bottle? Because airport regulations do not allow more than 3.4 ounces of liquid through security. Once you’ve cleared security, passengers can fill the water bottle before boarding the plane.
Enjoying the outdoors? pack a cooler with bottled water and some hydrating snacks such as cucumbers, celery, baby carrots, grapes, oranges or apples.
For those of you spending lots of time outdoors, staying hydrated is crucial! You will need to drink more fluids to replace those lost through perspiration.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
