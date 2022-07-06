Summer, Farmers Market, watermelon, squash, oh my! Farmers markets and roadside produce sales are showcasing fresh corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, cantaloupe, strawberries, watermelons, squash, and more throughout the state. The produce department in the grocery store seems to be much more colorful, as a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables are in season now. Not only do the fruits and vegetables look appetizing in the summertime, but there is also an added benefit to loading up on them this time of year, their water content.
Nearly 60% of the human body is made up of water, which is why it is so important to remain hydrated throughout the day. It is recommended to consume the equivalent of 9-16 (8 ounce) glasses of water a day (depending on age, gender, and activity level) to stay hydrated. This can come from both beverages and foods. Staying hydrated helps the body in the following ways:
Water maintains good blood volume which aids in cushioning and lubricating joints
Water supports internal organs, such as the kidneys which flush out toxins and waste
Water helps transport oxygen, fat and glucose to your working muscles
Water allows hydration in the mouth and saliva glands impacting digestion
Water pads the blood stream with extra hydration assisting in cardiovascular health
Water acts as an internal coolant regulating body temperature, perspiration, and sweat
Water benefits the skin, an organ made up of cells which need water to properly function
When we are thirsty, we drink. But did you know that many fruits and vegetables can assist in quenching your body’s thirst? Fruits and vegetables are an important part of a healthy diet providing fiber, vitamins, and minerals but fruits and vegetables are also high in water content. Food on average contributes 20% of your hydration needs. Most foods have some water content and therefore contribute slightly to your daily hydration needs but the fresh fruits and vegetables listed below provide more hydration benefits than other foods.
Apples, with skin. Ranked among the top three fruits produced in the world and has water content of 86%. A good source of fiber and rich in quercetin and pectin, all of which aid anti-inflammatory effects and digestion.
Broccoli, raw, or chopped. Florets (89% water content) can be served raw with low calorie dips or chopped into salads for an enjoyable salad. A great source of fiber, potassium, vitamins K and C, folate, and manganese.
Cantaloupe. Cantaloupe is a mildly sweet melon fruit that, when ripe, contains 90% water.
Carrot, raw, strips. Carrots are 88% water, and are an excellent source of Beta Carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A. Also, a good source of vitamin C and fiber. Carrot juice is a good source of potassium, which helps maintain a healthy blood pressure.
Celery, raw. These crisp like ribs (95% water content) can be used with low calorie dips or serve with peanut butter and raisins.
Cucumber. This crisp, green fruit has one of the highest water contents of any fruit at 95% water. You can add cucumbers to salads, eat them raw or add them to your water for a refreshing flavor.
Grapefruit. This popular breakfast fruit comprises 91% water, which, along with grapefruits other health advantages, makes it an excellent way to start the day.
Lettuce (green leaf or shredded). The crisp leaves of lettuce (95% water content) can be used in salads or toppings or even used as wraps vs. having a heavy calorie sandwich.
Oranges. Not only do oranges contain 87% water, they also come in a natural container and are easy to take with you. Just peel and enjoy!
Peaches. Nearly 88% of these fuzzy, soft fruit is made up of water, which can help keep you hydrated.
Strawberries. Like watermelon, strawberries are made up of nearly 91% water. These small, red fruits are a favorite sweet treat.
Summer Squash: Like cucumbers, summer squash is 95% water. Native to Central America and Mexico with remains having been traced back as far as 7000 BC. Excellent source of vitamin A, B6, and C, folate, magnesium, fiber, riboflavin, phosphorus, and potassium.
Tomato. Also often thought of as a vegetable, tomatoes hold almost 95% water inside their thin skins. Tomatoes are also an excellent source of a variety of vitamins.
Watermelon. “Water” is in the name, so of course this fruit is made up of a large portion of water. Watermelon is made up of 91% water, which makes it one of the best fruits to eat if you are feeling dehydrated.
Fruits and vegetables are a great snack for children, athletes or anyone in need of a little extra hydration. You can enjoy a sweet treat while replenishing your body with much needed liquids and other beneficial vitamins and minerals. Whether you are out and about on a hot, summer day, attending a kids’ sporting event or participating in physical activity, consider complimenting your intake of water by also eating fresh fruits or vegetables with high water content.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
