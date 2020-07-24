Over the last several months, many of us may be experiencing more quality time with our loved ones due to the safety restrictions related to COVID-19. Over the last few months have you been aware of how much time you or your children are spending with media devices?
During this time, it may be tempting for adults and children to watch a little more television or play that video game a little longer. However, it is important to maintain a healthy balance when it comes to exposure to screen media and devices, even during summer breaks or COVID-19 restrictions.
One of the big worries is that overexposure to screen media and devices could interfere with us getting the proper amounts of sleep or physical activity, playing, interacting with others and engaging in other behaviors that could affect our health both now and in years to come.
Summer breaks and even abiding COVID restrictions is a chance for families to get creative in the ways they keep children engaged without relying too heavily on media.
The goal for parents of school-aged children and adolescents should be to find a good balance between media use and other healthy activities. You can turn this into a family project with everyone participating in identifying the best ways to manage the family’s media diet.
Families that already have a media plan should stick to it throughout the summer and the COVID-19 restrictions.
For guidance on putting together a customized plan, families can use the Family Media Use Plan tool recently launched by the American Academy of Pediatrics. It is available at www.healthychildren.org.
A family media plan should include elements such as media-free periods during dinner or while in the car, when all media devices are turned off. There also may be media-free zones in the house such as bedrooms for sleeping and kitchens for eating and talking.
Parents who set up and obey the rules of media-free zones serve as role models for the importance of limiting media and also encourage children’s language and social development.
As part of the family media plan, parents should often and openly discuss the importance of being safe and respectful to others both online and offline. They also should talk about the importance of the same rules of etiquette in screen media interactions as in face-to-face interactions.
The most recent AAP recommendations on media usage for children and adolescents were issued in October 2019.
Those guidelines suggest limiting screen media for children younger than 18 months to face-to-face video chatting only. For children between 18 and 24 months, if parents want to introduce them to media, the parents should select high-quality programming and watch and talk about it with them. This promotes parent-child social interaction and fosters child language development.
Meanwhile, children ages 2 years to 5 years should be limited to one hour of screen time per day featuring high-quality programming, with parents on hand to view it with them.
For children age 6 and older, the AAP recommends establishing and maintaining consistent limits on the time they spend interacting with media, as well as the types of media they are using.
Screen media including computers, smart phones, tablets, televisions and other devices are a big part of our daily lives and that’s not going to change in the future. However, parents should look to incorporate these technologies in ways that will best support their children’s healthy growth and development.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
