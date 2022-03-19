Who’s ready for some springtime weather and backyard fun? If you are as ready as we are, join OSU Extension and OHCE Inc. for our Hop into Spring virtual event. This is the third in a series of virtual OHCE seasonal events and will take place on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 7pm via Zoom.
It may be a little too early yet to plant the spring flowers, but it’s not too early to start planning Easter dinner or getting that garden ready to dazzle. For Hop into Spring, we have put together a diverse group of presenters—all designed to get you in the mood for spring.
Extension Horticulture Educator from Pottawatomie County, Carla Smith is going to give us some advice for successful succulents. Carla has access to a greenhouse full of succulents, and she and one of her Master Gardener volunteers will have us excited about growing our own succulent gardens.
If Facebook posts are any indication, everyone loves taking photos of wildlife in their backyards. Virtual OHCE is pleased to welcome guest presenters Don Brown and Jeff Tibbits of Oklahoma Outdoor magazine to give us some tips on backyard bird photography.
We like to present a recipe in our virtual events, and what could be more appropriate for this time of year than deviled eggs? Tommie M. James, FCS Educator in Bryan County, is going to show us how to dress up those eggs and make Deviled Egg Chicks. They are perfect for Sunday dinner!
Finally, OSU Extension is always proud to feature OHCE members from around the state. Representing Murray County, Teo Hair is going to provide our craft demonstration for the evening. Teo is going to show us how to reuse old dishes (or maybe new ones from the dollar store) to make gorgeous plate art for the garden.
There are several ways to register for this virtual Hop into Spring event. One is to find our event page on Facebook. Search for “Hop into Spring with Virtual OHCE.” Also, this bit.ly link will take you directly to the registration form: www.bit.ly/OHCEspring. Or, you can contact your local county Extension office to get the link to register. It might already be posted on their Facebook page.
OHCE (Oklahoma Home and Community Education) is a county-based, statewide organization with a unique relationship with OSU Extension. Together, OHCE members and County Extension Educators work to make local communities more resilient by addressing local issues with science-based information from Oklahoma State University. OHCE members also have a lot of fun learning together and serving their communities through various community service projects. You can learn more about OHCE at their website: ohce.okstate.edu or contact your local county Extension office.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
Oklahoma State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, State and Local governments cooperating. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected status and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.