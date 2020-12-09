Learning is a life-long process, adding new knowledge to what already has been acquired.
While reading, writing and arithmetic are part of the core curriculum in schools, financial education also is important. Although Oklahoma requires some financial education in order to graduate, money management principles should start and be reinforced at an early age at home.
The principles of earning, saving, protecting and investing can be taught at home in a variety of ways.
Start by giving small children money for purchases at the store. Letting them see that they’re exchanging coins for the candy they want teaches them money has value.
The next lesson is teaching them the value of money is tied to effort or work. By paying them for extra chores, beyond what would normally be expected in the family, they learn the money represents a certain amount of work.
It can be a real eye-opener for a child who wants a $200 item when they realize that amount equals 28.5 hours working in the yard for $7 per hour. One of two things will happen in this scenario – the child will be more appreciative of the item or they’ll decide that much work isn’t worth owning it.
Either way, the child learns that things cost money and won’t be handed over without putting forth some work.
Another way to help a child develop money skills is to set up a savings account at the local bank or credit union. Go with them as they make deposits. They’ll get excited when they see the balance grow.
By the time a child is in high school, they should set up a student checking account. This will enable them to learn to pay for their own expenses and budget their money. Student checking accounts typically have very low or no fees, but some with perks such as mobile money apps and transfer options. Some banks may require the student’s account be linked to the parent’s account or require a minimum balance. Check with the various banking institutions in your town and compare the benefits and drawback of each. Some banking institutions also have online games or apps for youth to learn more about savings and spending wisely.
Below are examples of free online finance games appropriate for elementary age students (grades K-5).
Peter Pigs Money CounterLearning about money is fun with Peter Pig. In this interactive game, kids practice identifying, counting and saving money while learning fun facts about U.S. currency. After completing the game, players are rewarded with a trip to the virtual store to buy accessories within budget and dress up Peter Pig in fun scenes.
Wise PocketsInteractive game for kids to learn about managing money. Resource guides for teachers and parents.
Fruit Shoot CoinsRequires kids to add the coins then shoot the fruit with the correct coin total.
H.I.P. Pocket ChangeA number of games from the U.S. Mint that teaches kids about currency and managing money.
Below are online games and apps for preteen and teenagers:
Financial FootballInteractive football game that requires players to answer personal finance questions. Lesson plans and other materials by grade level also from Visa.
Financial SoccerInteractive soccer game that requires players to answer personal finance question. Lesson plans and other materials by grade level also from Visa.
Financial EntertainmentFinancial Entertainment is a library of free online and mobile games, designed and developed by Commonwealth, that aim to improve personal financial capability, knowledge, and self-confidence.
Gen I Revolution: Online Personal Finance GameDeveloped for middle school and high school students, this online game gives your students the chance to learn important personal finance skills as they play and compete against fellow classmates.
Chair The Fed GameLearn how monetary policy works by taking charge of a simulated economy.
Plan'it Prom AppTo help combat the high cost of prom, Visa's free app helps teens and parents budget for every prom-related expense.
Stock Market GameThe Stock Market Game is the right tool for you to help your students build a fundamental understanding of investing while providing them with real world skills practice in math, English Language Arts, economics, social studies, and other subjects.
For those who may be a little tired of screen time due to online classes, try something old school such as the board games Monopoly and Life. New games that are highly recommended for teaching money skills are Act Your Wage, Franklin’s Fortune, Pay Day and Managing My Allowance.
Take advantage of this extra time at home with your children to teach them money skills. The things they learn now can be a valuable investment in their financial future. Plus, you’ll get the added benefit of spending extra time with your children and passing on your values about money.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
Oklahoma State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, State and Local governments cooperating. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected status and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.