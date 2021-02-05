This is the third news article of a series that will continue over the next few months.
We often disconnect ourselves from our personal health and financial practices. Throughout this article there are tips to track your current behavior. Acknowledging your current situation is a major first step. Are you over-weight? Do you have money put aside for retirement? The 5 A’s of successful behavior change are:
Awareness of what needs to be changed.
Ability to make the change.
Ambition and desire for change.
Attitude or being positive about making changes and taking.
Action to take small steps toward better health and finances.
The best way to increase your awareness is to record everything you eat and the money you spend or save. Keeping written records (even though we know you don’t want to do this task) will help you to be successful in tracking your current practices and help you to make changes in your eating, snacking, exercise and spending. Keeping a food and activity log in a journal or an app on your phone (contact the OSU Extension Office for a log/fact sheet if needed). Research shows that if you keep written records you will increase your chances of accomplishing your desired behavior changes. You may want to do this for several months or indefinitely.
Health and Wealth Action Steps of the Week:
Record everything you eat and drink for several days including the quantity of food and calories. Add your activity and estimated number of calories.
Record everything you earn and spend for a month or two using a notebook or set up a spreadsheet for record keeping. Total your income and compare it to your expenses. What adjustments do you need to make? Is your cash flow positive or negative? Set some goals for yourself and make the needed changes. Copy these logs and fill in on a weekly
While you are recording your current practices of health and wealth, think about these questions;
Ask yourself truthfully about your financial state. Are you in debt? Do you have savings? Can you pay your bills?
How is your health? Do the number of calories you consume daily and the total calories burned for physical activity match? What adjustments do you need to make?
Try staying fit at work. While you shouldn't give up on your home or gym exercise routine, you can certainly supplement it with exercises done at your desk (and, on those extra-long workdays, it's much better than doing nothing.) Here are a few aerobic tricks to try during your next break between tasks:
Glance at the wall clock and rip off a minute's worth of jumping jacks.
If you're a beginner, try the low-impact version (raise your right arm and tap your left toe to the side while keeping your right foot on the floor; alternate sides)
March in place for 60 seconds and get your blood circulating
Take the “small steps approach” throughout the day
A quick walk during a break time can add a few extra steps to your day! If time allows take the long way to the lavatory or to your lunch break.
A few minutes of quiet meditation can add a sense of calm during the work day.
Maintain a proactive attitude toward eating healthy, daily physical activity of at least 30 minutes or more each day along with setting a plan for savings and debt reduction.
Materials for this article came from an award winning Rutgers Cooperative Extension program, “Small Steps to Health and Wealth ™”, designed to help people simultaneously improve their health and personal finances.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
Oklahoma State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, State and Local governments cooperating. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected status and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
