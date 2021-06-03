When parents divorce, it can be a traumatic situation for children. The normal routines and rituals they are used to get disrupted and so many things in their lives are changing all at once. Establishing new routines and rituals can help ease the transition they are experiencing.
As a parent, it’s vital to be aware of your child’s emotions and how they’re responding to these changes in their life.
Children often respond to divorce in various ways. You and your co-parent know your child best, and it’s important for both of you to stay attuned to their needs and help them overcome these new challenges they’re facing. The trauma of divorce is hard on children, but parents can help them be resilient and overcome the difficulties.
Obviously, divorce can be hard on children, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the world. There are things parents can do to lessen the impact on their child and help guide them toward a bright future. By the same token, it’s important to realize there are things parents may do that can make the situation even more difficult, as well.
Having a vision and setting goals is a great way to take control of the situation and help put your children on a positive path.
It’s important to keep in mind you cannot control the actions of your co-parent. However, knowing the path you and your children are on allows you to respond to some of the challenges you’re facing. Child success is predicted by how parents ‘parent’ after the divorce. A divorce is stressful for everyone involved and can change the way you parent.
It’s best to use a balanced style of parenting, which focuses on emotional expression, love and support for the child’s needs and their best interests. Establish new routines and rituals as soon as you can in an effort to provide a sense of normalcy for the child while they are still adjusting to the fact their parents are divorcing.
Always be available to listen when your child comes to you and wants to talk. Let them show their emotions and feelings about the divorce.
Sometimes this can be hard to hear, although allowing them to share what they’re feeling is key to helping them bounce back and have a bright future.
Balanced parenting also involves firm but appropriate discipline and open conversations about why the child is being disciplined. When parents use balanced parenting, children tend to be responsible, confident, caring and happy individuals.
We understand co-parenting is can be difficult, but it’s important for your child’s future.
Co-Parenting for Resilience course is offered on the 1st Tuesday of each month at the Pittsburg County OSU Extension Office from 12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Cost of the course is $30.00 per person with registration being due the Friday before each course. The course meets the legal requirements of parents divorcing that have children under the age of 18.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
