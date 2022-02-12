EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the first news article of a series that will continue over the next few months.
The last two years have brought challenges to many families, especially with the decrease in businesses and employment opportunities that were brought on by concerns of COVID-19. Just before the COVID-19 outbreak, OSU Extension hosted many listening sessions throughout the state. One of the major concerns identified was the lack of job readiness skills regarding work ethic and soft skills.
There are two kinds of skills needed to be a good worker.
One is the ability to do the job that you are hired to do. These are called “technical skills.” These are skills that all graduates of a program or holder of a license in a certain field need to know. You usually learn these on the job or by going to school. Examples are nursing skills, teaching skills, plumbing or electrical skills. You know your “stuff.”
The other kind of skill is called “soft skills.” Sometimes these are not taught because it is assumed that people know these things, but many people do not know or they do not care. But lack of soft skills gets more people fired than lack of technical skills. Soft Skills include dependability, honesty, good attitude, initiative, flexibility, handling personal problems, leadership, ability to get along with others, etc.
Employers can find out through the job interview if a person had the proper training, education and credentials for a job, but he may not be able to see if a person has soft skills until that person has been on the job for a while. People with soft skills are in high demand.
Be dependable. Do what you say you will do. Don’t flake out on a promise. Be on time. Don’t steal time from your employer. Stealing time is coming in late, leaving early, taking longer than called-for breaks. This time adds up, and you are stealing that much salary equivalent to the time you have stolen. This can add up in money for your employer. Also, your co-workers will have to pick up the slack for the time you aren’t there. This is not fair to them. They might begin to resent your absence. This might also apply to excessive absences from work.
Honest people tell the truth and take responsibility for their own mistakes. They don’t try to blame others for mistakes they make to get out of trouble with the boss.
They don’t steal things…office supplies from an office setting, food from a food establishment, building supplies from a construction site are all examples of things that are often taken by employees. This would be cause of termination and would also cause the employer to give you a bad reference for a future job. The US Department to Commerce estimates that businesses in the US lose 50-60 Billion dollars each year due to employee theft.
Having a good attitude can make yourself and your co-workers have a better day. Having a poor attitude can spoil everyone’s day, and people will try to avoid you and just not want to be around you. Even on days you are having a bad day, smile and be pleasant to your co-workers and your customers. It is not their fault your day is not going the way you want it to.
Other things you can do are: Don’t gossip Do your own job and offer to help others Be kind, nice and understanding Be friendly, but don’t get into “cliques” Don’t stir up drama!
Initiative is having the ability to look around you, see what needs to be done, and do it without being told. It means staying busy, even if you think that “your” job is done. It includes offering to help others when you have a little down time, but others are still trying to complete their duties. The opposite of initiative is “laziness.” or sitting around doing nothing when there are customers to help or tasks left undone by others.
Change happens. In life, and in the workplace. Your boss may decide that for the good of the business, some changes may need to take place, and these changes may affect you. You may get notice that your work hours, you dress uniform, your job duties, or even where you go to the job site need to change. To be a good worker, you will need to have the flexibility to change with the job. Remember that your boss is making these changes for the good of the business, not to get back or punish you. If you cannot or will not be able to fill the position with the new requirements, it is important that you are honest enough with the boss to tell him that, and to find yourself a new position. Or maybe your boss will work with you to help you keep your former position. The difference will be your attitude and the way you ask him/her.
Having a “plan B” means you always have a backup for all situations. If you have car trouble or a flat tire, your plan B might be to call a cab or a friend for a ride. If you babysitter is sick, have another person on call who can keep your baby at the spur of the moment. If you are sick or unable to work, call your employer ASAP so he can find a substitute for you. If your absences are excessive, and constant, be prepared that your boss may need to hire someone he can depend on to be there and expect that you may lose your job or at least your income if it keeps occurring.
There are many types of soft skills, we have only just scratched the surface. Some more are:
Being willing to get further training, loyalty to your boss and place of employment, being a team player, accepting criticism and trying to improve, getting along with others or teaching others.
You can learn something from every job you have. All the soft skills you learn help to prepare you for the next step in your career. Helping other people to advance as well is an important management and leadership skill that employers are looking for, and those people will quickly advance into management positions, which usually means more money and maybe even more desirable hours.
Information contained in this article is from the research-based Extension program “Soft Skills” created to address issues related to job readiness for youth and adults.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
