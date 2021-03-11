EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the ninth of a series that will continue over the next few months.
Friends, family, and coworkers can be a resource or an obstacle to making progress. Some examples include a friend that walks with you, a spouse that encourages healthy meals, and a co-worker that commiserates with you about credit card debt. It goes without saying that helpers who practice positive behaviors themselves provide the best helping relationships. After all, it’s hard to quit smoking, drinking, or over-spending when you are surrounded by people who smoke and spend all their free time at bars and malls.
Accountability has been defined as “a structured system of personalized feedback on outcomes.” In other words, a good helper will tell you whether you’re “walking your talk” or not and give you critical feedback, if needed.
Even pets can provide a helping relationship. Studies have found that people who exercise with a dog are more likely to take weight off and keep it off. Pets make loyal walking partners (rain or shine), make exercise fun, and take the focus off the person they’re walking with.
Increasing numbers of employers are also helping their workers with their health and finances. About 40%, for example, offer health-management benefits such as weight loss and smoking cessation programs. Others use money as a motivator to improve health by paying their workers to lose weight or stop smoking. Another company pays its workers who lose weight $25 per quarter, plus an annual bonus of $25 and a day off, if they maintain their weight loss.
On the financial front, many employers provide supports such as matched retirement savings accounts, savings bond purchase plans, credit unions, financial seminars, and one-to-one financial counseling. Concerned that workers aren’t saving enough for retirement, some employers are instituting automatic enrollment in 401(k) plans where new hires are automatically enrolled unless they opt out of the plan. In some of these plans, workers sign forms agreeing to save a higher percentage of their pay in the future as their pay rises. Other employers are providing workers with personalized retirement savings projections to educate them on how much they need to save.
Another resource for positive behavior change is a formal or informal support group (e.g., in person or online). Compared to those who know you, these helpers often have greater objectivity. In addition, they’ve often had similar “issues” and can share their experiences and the resources that they found valuable. Professional advisors, such as dietitians, financial planners, and telephone helpline counselors can also provide valuable assistance. In one study, 43% of long-time smokers age 65 and older who called “Quitline” were still smoke-free nine months later, compared to only 5% for do-it yourself quitters. Whether it’s financial planning, weight loss, or smoking cessation, professional advisors can help.
Below are suggestions for action steps towards getting help and being accountable for improving your health and building your wealth.
Improving Health Action Steps
What are your goals? Write them in brief phrases.
Which people are likely to support your goals? Why?
Which people are likely to sabotage your goals? Why?
What supports are available through your employer?
What supports are available in your community?
What supports are available through professional advisors?
Building Wealth Action Steps
What are your goals? Write them in brief phrases.
Which people are likely to support your goals? Why?
Which people are likely to sabotage your goals? Why?
What supports are available through your employer?
What supports are available in your community?
What supports are available through professional advisors?
Information contained in this article is from the research based Extension program “Small Steps to Health and Wealth”.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
Oklahoma State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, State and Local governments cooperating. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected status and is an Equal Opportunity Employer. ###
