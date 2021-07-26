College students are not known for having a lot of money, but that does not take away the need for a budget. In fact, it may be even more important to know how much is coming in and going out of the bank account.
No matter a person’s age, building a budget is generally the same: Income minus expenses equals the amount that can be saved or spent on extras. However, having a plan and working that plan can help students better manage their often-limited funds.
Goals provide direction. Deciding what’s most important helps people use their money and resources to the best advantage.
For college students, examples of goals may include paying for school or saving for a car.
After establishing clear goals, the next step is to create a spending plan.
Developing an effective spending plan involves taking a close look at income, expenses, credit use and any reserve accounts holding funds set aside for quarterly, semiannual and annual expenses such as car insurance.
To get a good idea of your financial picture, it’s important to figure out how much money is available and where funds are being spent,
Write down all sources of income and all expenses, finalize the plan then put it into action.
Be prepared to adjust the plan as you go along. This may take some time and require changes in some of your financial habits. Just keep your goals in mind for motivation and encouragement.
Finally, one unique consideration for college students may be the order in which they spend financial aid.
Students should spend “free money” such as grants and scholarships first before using funds earned or saved through working or the federal work study program on school related expenses (textbooks, school supplies, parking permit etc.). It is wise not to get in the habit of spending school loan money on everyday living expenses such as food, clothing, transportation, or any extracurricular activities. Use your earned income from employment to pay for everyday living expenses. If you do not, those costs can add up and easily cause you to have large amounts of debt and stress.
Spending school funds in this order will keep the amount you borrowed as low as possible, which in turn should allow you to pay off the debt faster.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
Oklahoma State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, State and Local governments cooperating. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected status and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.