Parenting in separate households can often be a difficult task, furthermore trying to stay connected, coordinate events, and be on the same page may seem impossible at times. Technology however can help co-parents and their children maintain positive communication and stay organized, while maintaining healthy boundaries. Besides phone calls, emails, and texting, there are many apps that have been created to help co-parents keep positive appropriate communication.
Useful Co-Parenting Apps Co-Parenting apps are useful because they can prevent unwanted contact and serve as a buffer limiting communication to only necessary exchanges which can help prevent conflict. Additionally, staying organized and informed can also help minimize conflict between co-parents, while allowing children to have regular contact with both parents. Co-parenting apps can be used to help families communicate in many different ways. Some are designed for sharing calendars, pictures, medical records and expense tracking, while others can assist in creative ways like mapping equal distances for pick up and drop of your child. Some allow the children to also be part of the sharing process as well. The apps below are just a few examples and range anywhere from free to a monthly fee. There are likely other great apps out there too that provide many of the same qualities.
2Houses: This app provides a joint calendar for both co-parents to edit and update scheduled events. Parents can also update medical records, keep track of child related expenses and upload photos to a shared album.
Wizard: This app allows co-parents to communicate positively by a shared schedule, co-parenting tools, and features resource links to counseling and legal services.
Kidganizer: This app promotes positive communication for co-parents who do not always communicate well face to face. It features custody and expenses management.
Co-Parenting Tips for Divorced Parents: This app focuses on the needs of the parents. It points out the difficulty of co-parenting while providing tips. The app also provides facts as well as informational videos. Each day the app sends the co-parents an inspirational quote, word of wisdom or tip of the day. This app also allows co-parents to ask questions that they have and receive support.
Cozi: This is another shared calendar app for co-parents but it links to many calendars. This app also allows access to a joined website for easier access. This also allows children to view and access the calendar and be part of the scheduling.
Life360: This app allows co-parents to view the location of their children which can help create peace of mind. The app also allows the children to view the locations of their parents.
Peaceful Parent: This app helps parents to maintain healthy boundaries by allowing co-parents to set limitations for messages such as length of message or number of messages received. It also offers pre-written messages to help communicate relevant information and also allows parents to highlight or flag inappropriate content or hateful words.
AppClose: This free app offers a calendar, messaging, expense tracking, and shared documents without any in app purchases.
Social Media Accounts
While social media accounts such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat can also be a useful way to share photos and activities involving your children, it can also allow your co-parent to see into your personal life which could raise emotions and increase conflict between co-parents therefore they should be used with caution. Also be careful not to vent rage or frustration relating to your co-parent on social media. Though it may momentarily give you some satisfaction to vent, keep in mind how many people may read your posts and tell others about it – your relatives, mutual friends, or possibly even your own children or those close to your children. If in doubt, have a second person read your post before you post anything questionable online. Remember private matters should always remain private.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
Oklahoma State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, State and Local governments cooperating. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected status and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.