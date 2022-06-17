It’s blackberry pickin’ time in Southeast Oklahoma!
There are many family stories that go along with blackberry pickin’ time. “One for the bucket, two or three for me…….”, “How many buckets did you get?” “Who picked more?” “Who picked the fastest?” “ How many chigger bites did you get?” “Where was the best patch?” “I almost caught a rabbit…..”, “What’s that purple stain on your fingers and shirt?”
Wild blackberries are abundant in our area and the US is also the leading commercial producer of blackberries. Blackberries are also Oklahoma’s fruit of the month for June. If you plan to go pickin’ here are a few things to consider:
To keep yourself cooler, plan to pick in the early morning or in the evening.
To prevent chigger bites and thorns, wear long pants, long sleeve shirt, long socks and tall boots. Tuck your shirt into your pants, and pant legs into your boots or long socks. Also consider wearing permethrin or DEET sprays on clothing.
Use a clean bucket to carry your berries in and always carry an extra one in case someone eats more berries than they pick.
Blackberries are bramble fruits. Bramble bushes send up long, arching canes. The canes carry short, curved, very sharp thorns. The thorns dig into clothing and flesh when the victim tries to pull away from them.
Blackberries grow wild in Oklahoma. The are very pervasive and grow at fast daily rates in our woods, scrubs, hillsides and hedgerows. They colonize in large areas in a relatively short time.
Since blackberries tolerate poor soil, they are early colonizers of wasteland and building sites.
Blackberries may be black, dark red, or light yellow depending on ripeness. Upon ripening, blackberries become firm, plump, and bright in color. A dull appearance or too soft with a juicy texture means the fruit is old.
Blackberry pickn’ isn’t just a fun adventure with family and friends, blackberries are also very nutritious when eaten raw.
For fresh berries, use one cup as a serving size.
A cup of berries ranges in calories from 60 to 80 per serving.
But there’s no need to worry about limiting your amounts when eating fresh, raw berries. You only need to limit added sugar or high-fat products like pie crust or whipped topping, which adds calories and fat.
Blackberries are a good source of vitamin C and contains fiber, folate, and vitamin K.
One of the most important health benefits of blackberries stems from their high level of phytochemicals, which are non-nutrient components that scientists believe may help reduce the risk of chronic disease.
Blackberries are rich in phenolic compounds and flavonoids, which have antioxidant properties and may help fight cancer.
Perhaps you don’t have access to wild blackberries and would like to gather berries from an Oklahoma “U-Pick Farm”. Either way you will need to know how to select and store the berries.
If you choose to pick berries from an Oklahoma “U-Pick Farm”. Visit https://oklahomaagritourism.com/trails/jelly-making-trails/ to adventure along Oklahoma’s Jelly Making Trails.
When planning your trip, go at the beginning of the season to get premium berries. During the later part of the season, berries will be smaller and less fully developed, but still juicy. However, sizes of the berries depend on the variety of commercial blackberry that is grown.
Handle fruit gently to avoid bruising. Bruising shortens the shelf life of the fruit and contributes to low quality.
Sort carefully and place berries loosely in a shallow container to allow air circulation and to prevent the berries on top from crushing that underneath.
Berries are highly perishable. Store them immediately in the refrigerator.
Do not wash berries before refrigerating.
Store covered containers in a cool, moist area of the refrigerator, such as in the hydrator (fruit and vegetable keeper), to help extend the usable life of the fruit. Blackberries can be stored one to two days in the refrigerator.
To prepare, rinse berries gently in cold water, lift out of water, and drain. Do not use soap, detergent, or bleach because these liquids absorb into the fruit.
Never soak berries in water.
Discard berries that are too soft or decayed.
There are many uses for blackberries. Use them in baked goods, blender drinks, fresh with milk and sugar, in sauces, over desserts, or just eat them as is (which is healthier). Of course, putting up jams and preserves is a way to make sure you enjoy berries in the winter months or try these other creative ideas:
Serve berries fresh or in your favorite recipe.
Add fresh berries and a few nuts to hot or cold cereals.
Top fresh berries with plain nonfat yogurt and granola for a delicious breakfast, snack or dessert.
Bake berries into muffins or cobblers.
To reduce fat in your diet, choose one-crust berry pie recipes over those with two crusts.
Combine berries into a fresh lettuce salad. Top with vinaigrette dressing.
Of course, a bonus, is using it as a topping on homemade ice cream, perfect for the summer treat!
A few berries go a long way when combined with other fruits in a salad or compote. Try this recipe for a cool summer salad.
Summertime Fruit Salad
¾ cup orange juice
½ cup honey
2 cups strawberries, stemmed and halved
2 cups blackberries
2 cups blueberries
2 cups raspberries
1 cup cantaloupe, cut in bite-sized pieces
Fresh mint leaves
In medium bowl, whisk juice and honey; add remaining ingredients. Toss gently to combine. Chill 1 hour. Spoon salad into bowls.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
