What does the sound of nature, chiggers, thorns, early mornings and giggles have in common? Yes, blackberry season is here. What a memorable time to have with family and friends!
To make blackberry picking more enjoyable go early in the morning. Locate a U-Pick farm or visit family or friends with wild berries. To prevent scratches from thorns, wear a long sleeve shirt, long pants and enclosed shoes. In an attempt to decrease itching from pesky chiggers, spray insect repellant on clothing and shoes. Repurpose an ice-cream bucket or use a large bowl and get picking.
Harvest times for all Oklahoma Berries:
Strawberries: May-June
Blueberries: May-July
Blackberries: June-August
Raspberries: July-October
Berries have been found to have some of the highest antioxidant levels of any fresh fruits. Fresh berries are some of the most powerful disease fighting foods available and most find people them delicious. Berries contain color pigments that are powerful antioxidants. The blue, purple and red colors are associated with a lower risk of certain cancers, urinary tract health, memory function and healthy aging. Antioxidants are substances that breakdown free radicals in the body which damage cells and are a source of disease and aging.
Strawberries are composed of many other vitamins, minerals, and nutrients which give them a high nutritional value. Just one cup provides more than 100 percent of the recommended daily amount of vitamin C. Which doesn’t just neutralize those free radicals but also helps our body heal its wounds and strengthen our immune system. Often associated with bananas, strawberries also contain potassium which promotes brain function and healthy blood vessels.
Blueberries can lower your risk for heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and cancer. In addition, the blueberry has antioxidants and is a natural anti-inflammatory. Who knew there were so many ways to be healthy by simply eating a few blueberries? They have a wide variety of health benefits and taste better when in season.
Blueberries are so fantastic; they have even been known to be called a ‘super food’. With only about 80 calories per cup, blueberries are low in calories and completely fat free. They also contain a long list of vitamins, minerals, as well a large dose of dietary fiber.
A one cup serving of blackberries provides half of the daily recommendation for vitamin C and is a good source of dietary fiber, manganese and vitamin K, all for just 62 calories. Dietary fiber helps to maintain a healthy gastrointestinal tract, lower blood cholesterol, reduce heart disease and may help to prevent certain cancers.
Blackberries peak time in Oklahoma is June and July, when they display a plump berry with deep, even color and a sweet juice with a bit of tartness. They do not continue to ripen after being picked, so select only ripe berries. Blackberries will mold quickly and will last about one week. Refrigeration is recommended. Blackberries are very versatile and can be found in juices, desserts, wines, as well as added to cereal, yogurt, smoothies, quick-breads and salads.
Raspberries provide an excellent source of vitamin C, manganese which is a trace mineral needed for bone health, skin health and blood sugar regulation, and fiber. Raspberries are also good sources of B-vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids which have been shown to prevent heart disease and stroke, as well as potassium.
Fresh berries can be preserved for long-term storage by canning, freezing, and dehydrating. Before deciding which method to use for preserving fresh berries, it is best to determine how you plan to use them. Berries can be canned whole, as fruit spread, as syrup, or as pie filling. Berries can be pre-treated with sugar or syrup before freezing, or processed without pre-treatment prior to freezing.
Common ways to incorporate strawberries into your diet:
Add to a smoothie
Add to yogurt
Place on toast instead of jelly or jam
Use as topping for pancakes and waffles
Add to cereal
Add to salad
Dip in low-fat fruit dip
Dip in antioxidant-rich dark chocolate
Freeze them and enjoy throughout the year
Since berries lose their freshness quickly in the heat, it is best to pick them in the coolness of the early morning. Once picked, place berries in the shade or refrigerator. Berries should not be washed until just before using or preserving them.
The exact quantity of berries you needed depends on the size and variety of the berry and how you would like to use them in a recipe. The following is a rough estimate:
2 lbs. of fresh berries will yield 1 quart of frozen or canned berries.
1 quart of fresh berries will yield approximately 1 cup of juice for jelly or 2 cups of mashed berries for jams and other fruit spreads.
A 36 lb. crate of whole berries will yield approximately 18-24 quarts.
About 12 pounds of berries are needed to fill 7 quarts for canning.
About 8 pounds are needed to fill 9 pints for canning.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
