Kenneth Edward Kitchens, 86, formerly of Red Oak, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home in Sallisaw. Viewing and visitation will be today from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Waldrop Funeral Home. Services will be on Saturday, June 13, at 2 p.m. at Waldrop Chapel in Wilburton. Burial to foll…