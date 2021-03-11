EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the eighth of a series that will continue over the next few months.
Have you been procrastinating on taking action to improve your health and finances? If so, there’s a simple solution to your inertia: automation. Automation is the perfect antidote for procrastination because it reduces the number of decisions you need to make.
Take positive action at the beginning of a behavior change (e.g., choosing a weight loss plan or saving money) and then the system works for you without the need for continuous thought and discipline. Automated behaviors in-crease the likelihood of success.
So how do you automate good health and financial practices? By putting them on a regular schedule or following a predetermined plan. Below are some examples:
Start a habit of walking 15-30 minutes on your lunch hour (indoors or out-doors). Encourage co-workers to join you to make it more fun.
Block off “dedicated time” for physical activity and consider it a part of your daily routine to exercise at this time.
Combine exercise (e.g., treadmill or elliptical trainer) with watching your favorite television shows so you can do both simultaneously.
Authorize payroll deductions for a tax-deferred 401(k), 403(b), or 457 plan. If em-ployer matching is available, save at least the amount that will earn the maximum employer match.
If available through your employer, sign up to have retirement savings plan contributions automatically increase every time your pay increases.
Authorize payroll deductions for deposits to a banking institution to save for short- and inter-mediate-term goals such the down payment for a new car.
This week continue to build your health and wealth by taking the action steps below:
Health
Eat at least one meal per day that follows a healthy meal template based on dietary guidelines.
Select an automation strategy to incorporate regular physical activity into your daily routine (e.g. walking before or after work).
Wealth
Start or increase deposits to an employer retirement savings plan or credit union via automatic payroll deduction.
Use a computer software program to track your financial progress.
Consider purchasing a target date mutual fund that automatically becomes more conservative as you get older.
Materials for this article came from an award winning Rutgers Cooperative Extension program, “Small Steps to Health and Wealth ™”, designed to help people simultaneously improve their health and personal finances.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
Oklahoma State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, State and Local governments cooperating. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected status and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.