Summer grilling is HOT! As we continue to practice social distancing, why not try some new grilling recipes using fresh fruits and vegetables for mealtimes. Now is the season for finding a variety of Oklahoma fresh fruits and vegetables at the farmers market or at the local grocery store.
Before grilling, always check the grill and the surrounding area for safety measures (see previous articles on summer grilling safety). Then begin preparing fruits and vegetables as directed for each type; some require cooking or blanching ahead of time, others do not. Then brush with plain or herb-seasoned butter or oil, or the basting sauce used on an accompanying entrée. Grill until hot, tender, and streaked with brown.
How much to prepare? (makes about 6-8 servings)
About 2 pounds fresh fruits or vegetables of your choice, prepared as directed
1/3 to ½ cup olive oil*, salad oil*, melted butter or margarine*, or basting sauce used on an accompanying entrée
* For fruits, try adding 3 tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar to melted butter, then season with 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon or ground ginger
* For vegetables, if desired, add 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme, rosemary, oregano, or tarragon (or 2 teaspoons dry herbs) to oil or melted butter or margarine.
If using small or pieces of fruit or vegetables, thread on thin metal or bamboo skewers ahead of time, making sure vegetables lie flat. (If using bamboo skewers, soak skewers in hot water to cover to 30 minutes before threading vegetables.)
To grill, coat prepared vegetables with plain or seasoned oil or butter or basting sauce. Place fruit or vegetables on a lightly greased grill 4 to 6 inches above a lightly dispersed bed or medium coals. Cook, turning frequently, until vegetables are streaked with brown and tender when pierced (check grilling times under specific vegetables.)
Tips for Grilling Fresh Fruits
Apples. To prepare: Core apples, peel, if desired. Then cut small apples into halves; cut larger apples crosswise into 3/4-inch-thick rings. Grilling time: About 6 minutes for rings, 10 to 12 minutes for halves.
Apricots. To prepare: Cut into halves, discard pits. Thread on skewers, making sure fruit lies flat. Grilling time: 4 to 6 minutes.
Bananas. To prepare: Do not peel. Cut into halves lengthwise. Grilling time: 4 to 6 minutes.
Figs. To prepare: Cut into halves lengthwise; then thread on skewers, making sure fruit lies flat. Grilling time: 4 to 6 minutes.
Melons (firm-fleshed types such as cantaloupe or Persian). To prepare: Cut into 1-to1-1/2-inch-wide wedges; discard seeds. Peel, if desired. Grilling time: 3 to 4 minutes.
Nectarines. To prepare: Cut into halves lengthwise; discard pits. Grilling time: 6 to 8 minutes.
Oranges or tangerines. To prepare: Do not peel. Cut small oranges into halves crosswise; cut large ones crosswise into 3/4-inch-thick slices. Grilling time: 4 to 5 minutes for slices, 10 to 12 minutes for halves.
Papayas. To prepare: Peel, if desired; then cut crosswise into 3/4-inch-thick rings or cut lengthwise into quarters. Remove and discard seeds. Grilling time: 5 to 8 minutes.
Peaches. To prepare: Peel and cut into halves lengthwise, discard pits. Grilling time: 6 to 8 minutes.
Pears. To prepare: Peel, if desired. Cut small pears into halves length-wise; remove cores. Cut large pears into 3/4-inch-wide wedges and remove cores, thread on skewers, making sure fruit lies flat. Grilling time: About 6 minutes for wedges, 10 to 12 minutes for halves.
Pineapple. To prepare: Peel and core pineapple, then cut crosswise into 3/4-inch-thick rings or cut lengthwise into 1-inch-wide wedges. Grilling time: 6 to 8 minutes.
Tips for Grilling Fresh Vegetables
Artichokes. To prepare: Trim off stem and coarse outer leaves; cut off top third. Trim thorny tips. Rinse artichokes well, then plunge into acidulated water (3 tablespoons vinegar per quart of water). When all artichokes have been prepared, drain; then cook in boiling water to cover until stem end is tender when pierced (30 to 45 minutes). Drain; cut into halves lengthwise. Grilling time: 5 to 8 minutes.
Bell peppers or fresh chilies. To prepare: Rinse and pat dry. Grilling time: 8 to 10 minutes.
Cabbage (red or green) or radicchio. To prepare: Cut cabbage into quarters lengthwise. Cut radicchio into halves. Grilling time: 6 to 10 minutes.
Carrots. To prepare: Cook whole baby carrots or small regular carrots in boiling water to cover until just tender (5 to 10 minutes). Drain. Thread baby carrots on skewers. Grilling time: 8 to 10 minutes.
Corn in husks. To prepare: Pull off dry outer husks until you reach light green inner husks; tear several outer husks into ¼-inch-strips to use as ties later. Gently pull back inner husks without tearing from cobs. Remove and discard silk. Spread corn with oil, butter, or baste. Lay inner husks back in place around corn; tie with strips of husks at top to enclose. Immerse in cold water to cover for 15 to 30 minutes. Drain well. Grilling time: 15 to 20 minutes.
Corn out of husks. To prepare: Peel off and discard all husks and silk. Grilling time: About 8 minutes.
Eggplant. To prepare: Cut off stem end of Oriental or small regular eggplant. Cut Oriental eggplant into halves lengthwise; cut regular eggplant lengthwise into 1½-inch-wide wedges. Grilling time: 12 to 15 minutes.
Fennel. To prepare: Cut off and discard woody stems. Cut vertically into 4 equal slices. Grilling time: About 20 minutes.
Leeks. To prepare: Trim root ends; trim tops, leaving 2 inches of green leaves. Split lengthwise to within ½-inch of root ends. Rinse well. Grilling time: 4 to 6 minutes.
Mushrooms (regular or shiitake). To prepare: Cut off tough stem ends. Thread smaller mushrooms on skewers. Grilling time: About 10 minutes.
Onions, dry (yellow, white, red). To prepare: Cut small onions into halves. Cut larger ones into quarters and thread on skewers, making sure onions lie flat. Grilling time: 15 to 10 minutes.
Onions, green. To prepare: Trim root ends and top 2 inches of green tops. Grilling time: 6 to 8 minutes.
Potatoes (thin-skinned or russet), sweet potatoes, or yams. To prepare: Cut small potatoes into halves. Cut large ones length-wise into 1-inch-wide wedges. Cook in boiling water to cover until tender when pierced (6 to 8 minutes). Grilling time: 8 to 10 minutes.
Squash, summer (crookneck, pattypan, or zucchini). To prepare: Leave small squash (1 inch or less in diameter) whole. Cut larger squash into halves lengthwise. Grilling time: 10 to 15 minutes.
Tomatoes. To prepare: Cut tomatoes into halves. Grilling time: 8 to 12 minutes.
Enjoy the summer while practicing social distancing and a few new recipes on the grill!
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.