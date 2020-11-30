Locals helping children through Angel Tree

Tears well up in Olivia Pizano's eyes as she and her family pick out decorations with the Christmas needs of children in her community.
She paused as she reflected on seeing others in need during the holiday season, something that led her family to pick angels from the Angel Tree organized by the McAlester News-Capital and McAlester Lions club to benefit local children.
"There are people who need help — especially this year," Pizano said.
The McAlester family was among several on Monday to get angels from the Angel Tree organized by the McAlester News-Capital and McAlester Lions Club that focuses on spreading Christmas cheer to local children in need.
Olivia said she hopes her daughter, Emma, who is in pre-K, learns compassion and to be grateful through helping with the angel tree project.
Randy Hass, a Pittsburg County sheriff's deputy and construction business owner, and his fiance, Cara Bennett, a local bank teller, said they also wanted to help their community through the project.
Randy said he's seen families and children who haven't had much through his experience in law enforcement, and he wants to give back to some of those families.
"There's been times when I didn't have much and God has blessed me and my family so much so if there's any way we can help, we will," Hass said.
The McAlester News-Capital and McAlester Lions Club partnered on the Angel Tree to offer anyone looking to help local children in need have a merrier Christmas a way to anonymously buy them clothes, toys and more.
Both organizations partnered on the project to work with local schools and childcare organizations in providing local children with holiday spirit.
“We appreciate the McAlester Lions Club for partnering with us on this project to help bring Christmas cheer to our community,” News-Capital General Manager Reina Owens said.
After nominations for angels were closed, the total for children that school officials and childcare organizations submitted as candidates surpassed 100.
Decorations on a tree at the News-Capital offices at 500 S. Second St. in McAlester represent those local children — and include the child’s gender, clothes sizes and toy request.
Anyone can pick up an angel to purchase the listed items for the child.
Gifts must be returned to the News-Capital offices during office hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays by Dec. 9.
Volunteers will deliver the items to the schools and childcare organizations over the following week.
For more information, anyone can contact the newspaper through Facebook messaging, email editor@mcalesternews.com, or call the office at 918-423-1700.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
