Local woman turns 103 Sunday

Genevieve Goodner is turning 103 on Sunday and gave a simple tip for living a long life.
“Keep breathing,” she said with a smile and a chuckle.
The McAlester woman has seen a lot of changes being born before the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, was ratified in 1920.
She remembers as a child the hardships her family faced during the Great Depression, the worldwide economic depression between 1929 and 1939 that saw International trade fall more than 50% and unemployment in the U.S. rise to 23%.
Genevieve, the oldest child with three brothers, would be sent to live and work on farms because her parents couldn’t afford to feed the children — and she remembers using cardboard inserts for her shoes.
But Genevieve didn’t let hard times damper a Christmas celebration.
“I found a little tree and brought it in and it didn’t have a leaf on it,” Genevieve said.
Did she decorate it?
“Yeah, I decorated,” Genevieve said.
Genevieve said she put tinsel, Christmas ball ornaments and more to bring holiday spirit.
“It was just a regular Christmas tree — only it didn’t have any leaves on it,” Genevieve said with a giggle.
Genevieve and Paul Goodner married on Aug. 30, 1940 in Oklahoma City and they were married 71 years before his death in 2011.
She said the secret to a long marriage is marrying the right one — and the couple shared several interests and were active in church.
Paul grew up in Oklahoma City and graduated from Classen High School in 1937 before attending Central State College in Edmond, where the couple met.
He would offer rides for anyone needing to travel from Oklahoma City to Edmond — and Genevieve wasn’t timid when another girl sat in the middle seat beside Paul on one trip.
“I just got in on his side and scooched her over,” Genevieve said with a snicker.
The couple had three daughters (Elaine Linn of Irving, Texas, Linda Linn of McAlester, and Jeannie Goodner of McAlester) and one son (the late Jim Goodner).
Paul was a farmer until October 1942 when he joined the United States Navy and served overseas for about 37 months.
Genevieve remembers sometimes going weeks before getting a stack of letters coming in the mail from her husband — which she said was difficult.
“It was terrible — it was awful,” Genevieve said. “I didn’t know if he was alive or dead.”
Jeannie Goodner said Paul would sometimes cry in his later years when he thought about his time away from Genevieve.
“He said he would go out on the ship at night and look at the North Star because he knew mother could see that same star,” Jeannie said.
Paul was discharged in November 1945 and Genevieve said “it was wonderful” when he returned home.
The couple moved to Stillwater and Paul earned a masters degree from Oklahoma State University before starting a career in education.
Paul worked for more than 30 years as an educator at McAlester Public Schools. He was active with scouts, drove and delivered for Meals on Wheels, and was involved with the Free Clinic.
Genevieve started in 1964 as a data processing supervisor at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant.
The daughters remembered growing up how their parents would help any of their friends or other children in need, with Genevieve cooking meals and the family offering them a place to stay if needed.
Her daughters said even the grandchildren started bringing friends over later and everyone referred to Genevieve as their grandma, saying they couldn’t wait for the next Orange Julius and ham-and-cheese sandwich from “grandma.”
Genevieve continued being active in her later years — jumping out of plane twice in her 70s, including once when a professional had to provide assistance after her emergency parachute didn’t release during the dive.
“I just wanted to share an experience with my grandchildren,” Genevieve said of why she wanted to skydive.
“I had a great time,” Genevieve said with a smile.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
