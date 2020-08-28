Amanda Schulz wants to help her community.
The Pittsburg County mom started a Facebook group called McAlester Community Help and Helpers with the idea of helping people with COVID-19 in the area and creating some positive momentum.
"There's more that we have in common than we have different and if we can just focus on the things we have in common with the people in our community, I feel like we can create some really good momentum and do some good for our neighbors," Schulz said. "Even through a pandemic."
The goal for the group is to make no-contact deliveries to COVID-19 positive people in the McAlester area and continue efforts in finding ways to positively impact the community.
Schulz grew up in Pittsburg County, graduated from Crowder High School and has several family members in the area. She is involved in several groups and events in the area, including but not limited to the McAlester Community Theater.
She said group members will deliver groceries, medicine, and more to the front steps and back porches of people with the coronavirus to help them and limit contact in the community.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows 564 total cases, 455 assumed recoveries, 15 deaths, and 84 active cases in Pittsburg County as of Monday.
The OSDH COVID-19 Alert System lists Pittsburg County in the orange or moderate risk phase, which means many positive cases are present with undetected cases likely.
A weekly report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force has listed McAlester and Pittsburg County in a higher-risk red zone for three consecutive weeks.
Schulz said she gets frustrated seeing people not take precautions in public and argue with each other on social media about the virus and issues stemming from it.
"I've been pretty discouraged with our community and just the overall attitudes and behavior," she said, referring to social media posts from community members.
Schulz said she has two children with special needs and that makes her more passionate about how the community addresses community spread of COVID-19.
She said her passion for preventing her children from becoming infected and wanting to help the community limit contact and reduce commuinty spread inspired the group — as did a Facebook interaction.
Schulz saw someone post on Facebook that they tested positive for COVID-19 and she replied asking what kind of help she could offer them.
"I feel like at the end of the day there's more that brings us together than what makes us different," Schulz said. "If we can find ways to connect with people on the things that we have in common, then we can not focus so much on the things that are divisive.
"And if I can bring people together by helping their neighbor or their fellow community member, then we can focus on doing good for our community instead of yelling at each other on things that we don't agree on," she added.
Schulz said anyone interested in helping through the group can contact her through Facebook or by emailing amandajschulz@me.com
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
