Rosa Johnson knew she didn't want her children to suffer losing another grandparent and didn't want her husband to lose his mother — so she donated her kidney to her ailing mother-in-law.
The local woman's father died from complications of diabetes in 2019 and after her 59-year-old mother in-law Wanda Johnson was placed on dialysis due to complications of diabetes two years ago, Rosa knew she wanted to help.
“I told my husband ‘I don’t want you feeling this pain just yet’ because she’s still really young and I said the kids don’t need to lose another grandparent,” Rosa said.
Rosa’s husband, Jerrod Johnson, said his mother "hit a really bad point with her kidneys" before being placed on dialysis.
He said "her health was declining pretty drastically" before she was placed on a kidney transplant list with a long wait expected.
"They knew it was going to take probably a long time and we unfortunately didn’t know if she was going to last that long,” Jerrod said.
Rosa said she would joke with Wanda about donating a kidney since she was at first real adamant about a family member making the donation.
“It just so happened we were going on our honeymoon,” Rosa said. “And I was joking, and I was like ‘hey, I’m going to Cancun, I’ll bring you my kidney back.”’
Jerrod said Rosa took it upon herself to get tested.
“I went and got tested and it took about a week to get the first test results and they called me and said everything looks amazing,” Rosa said. “I started doing all the tests and next thing you know I’m donating a kidney.”
During the Dec. 8 surgery, Jerrod said he was told by doctors that Wanda’s body accepted Rosa’s donated kidney “immediately.”
“Within the first 20 minutes,” Jerrod said. “They said it was going to take three to four weeks to do that.”
More than two weeks after the surgery, Rosa said she is back to work with only some soreness while Wanda was released from the hospital last week.
“I’m healing really good, Rosa said. “I left the day after the surgery and I told them I was going to.”
Wanda is doing “amazing,” the couple said.
“They said she is weeks ahead of where she should be,” Rosa said.
Jerrod said his mother’s personality is “about 30 years younger.”
“My mom hasn’t felt good in like the last 15-20 years,” Jerrod said. “I haven’t seen her like this since she was in her 30s.”
But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Wanda will have to spend the holidays in quarantine.
“The only sad thing is we can’t be with her due to COVID,” Rosa said. “But we will have many more Christmases now to come because of it.”
Rosa said she believes most people today do not understand how much damage diabetes can do to a person with the disease.
“Diabetes is one of those things that people don’t understand,” Rosa said. “It is like the quiet killer. It can take years or like in my dad’s instance his came really really fast.”
But today, Rosa said she is grateful to be able to be the match and giver her husband and their four kids, Sarena, 17; Jaiden, 14; Raigen, 13; and Emma, 11 many more years with Wanda.
“I am so very grateful that God was with us and let me be the match for this and I was able to give this great gift to my family, my whole family, and our family is quite large and Wanda is the rock of the family,” Rosa said. “And now we have our rock hopefully for many years to come.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
