Local things to put on your summer bucket list

Summer typically brings good food, good music and good times — and several events in the coming months will bring just that to the surrounding area.
Here is a list of some festivals, concerts and events our community can enjoy during the summer:
1. Dancing Rabbit Music Festival in McAlester
Held in downtown McAlester, the festival will feature John Fullbright and Stephen Speaks on June 12 and Band of Heathens and local musician Josh Hass on July 3. Food trucks and beer gardens are planned to add to the street-festival atmosphere. The cost of admission is free with VIP seats available for purchase.
2. Robbers Cave State Antique Tractor and Implement Show
The annual event held this year on June 19 features a look into the history of agricultural equipment. Whether you're looking to buy, sell, trade or browse, this event will feature something for everyone. The event will feature craft booths, as well as live entertainment and food vendors. There is no entry or admission fees.
3. What About Bob’s Chuckwagon Races
The four-day event held from June 10-13 in Wilburton offers four days of exciting events like none other in Oklahoma. The event features a concert and barrel racing on Thursday night, live music and pasture team roping on Friday, followed by chuckwagon races on both Saturday and Sunday. More than 100 teams of horses, mules, drivers, cooks and outriders compete in a wide-open race to the finish in the chuckwagon races.
4. Eufaula Whole Hog Days Festival and Poker Run
This year’s annual festival will be held July 30-31 in Eufaula. The two-day event, held for more than 20 years, is a celebration of summer that includes a parade, car show, carnival, barbecue cook-off and more. The poker run features participating marinas around the lake.
5. Concerts at the Xtreme Amphitheater
Every weekend in June and July will feature a different musician at the venue located in Eufaula with Christy Molasky on June 12, The Brad Duvall Band on June 19, Bo Posey Band on June 26, Stoney LaRue and Jason Boland on July 4, Mason Jar Revival Band on July 17, Bottoms Up Band on July 24, and the Deadweight Band on July 31. Tickets for each concert are available for purchase at www.xtremeresortok.com
6. McAlester Cruise Night
This year’s cruise night will be held July 10 in downtown McAlester. This year’s event will feature live bands, inflatables and other children friendly events along with a burn-out competition with a cash prize and event photographer.
7. Area rodeos
Several area towns will be holding a rodeo. Hartshorne’s annual Fourth of July rodeo will be held from July 1-3. Wilburton’s rodeo will be June 18-19 with the McAlester Open Rodeo tentatively scheduled for August.
8. Choctaw Nation Labor Day Festival
The 2021 edition of the annual festival in Tvshka Homma will take place on Sept. 3-5. This year’s event will have a narrowed schedule with a focus on Choctaw culture. This year's schedule will include traditional events like gourd dancing, princess pageants, sporting tournaments, vendor booths and more. A full list of events will be available in July at www.choctawnation.com/labor-day.
9. Fourth of July Celebrations
Several Independence Day celebrations and firework shows will be held across the area. McAlester’s Stars and Stripes Fireworks Celebration will be held July 4 at the McAlester Expo Center. The Choctaw Nation will hold it’s annual Boom in the Valley July 2 in Tvshka Homma. Wilburton will host it’s Relics and Rods Car Show and fireworks display on June 26. Stuart will host it’s annual firework show on July 5.
10. Concerts at the Choctaw Casino Durant Grand Theater
Nationally renowned entertainers will be in Durant several times throughout the Summer at the Choctaw Casino Grand Theater in Durant. Eric Church will play June 4, Ingrid Andress on June 11, Rodney Carrington on July 3, Hank Williams Jr. on July 9, Loverboy on July 10, Miranda Lambert will play two shows Aug. 12-13, Clint Black on Aug. 20, Darius Rucker on Aug. 21, and Carrie Underwood on Aug. 27. A full list of Summer performers and how to purchase tickets can be found at www.choctawcasinos.com.