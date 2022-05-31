A local realtor group is giving back in the form of donations to two different organizations in McAlester.
Members of the Southeastern Oklahoma Association of Realtors presented a check to a local summer program this week while an affiliate member of the group is gathering donations for a local child advocacy center.
SOAR members voted to donate to the Flying by Summer Program for Kids and presented a $1,000 check Tuesday to Program Director Deloures Smith.
Smith said the program serves free breakfast and lunch to children who are enrolled in the program beginning May 31 through July 22 at the Grand Community Center on East Washington Avenue in McAlester.
The program is put on by Smith “to empower, encourage, and educate” the children enrolled and will feature eight weeks of arts and crafts, games, activities, culture, games, reading, and food.
Pam Cross, state director for SOAR, said she first met Smith while she was looking for some property for the Flying By Summer Program.
“It just opened up a mountain of information,” Cross said. “I did not know this program existed and I strongly felt a need to help them.”
Cross said after she learned of the program and their needs, she contacted other SOAR board members.
“I felt like if we could do anything, at least as a board, donate some money,” Cross said. “So, we made a decision as board that we’re going to donate every year.”
SOAR President Lynn Edwards said when it came to a vote at their last board meeting, there was 100% support to make the contribution.
“I was on board, immediately,” Edwards said. “She’s doing a great job in the community for kids.”
Smith said members of the community who wish to donate either their time to read to kids, present to the kids, or would like to donate supplies for the program can reach her at 918-329-0709.
Members of SOAR are also gathering donations for a local child advocacy center.
Affiliate members of SOAR, Christi Johns and Ashley Fritter of Stride Mortgage in McAlester, are also gathering donations for the Pittsburg County Child Abuse Response Effort, more commonly known as PC-CARE.
Fritter said she and Johns, who is a PC-CARE board member, volunteer their time to the advocacy center and challenged other members of SOAR to help with donations.
“Every year, SOAR tries to do a charitable event, donation type thing,” Fritter said. “What we’ve done is pretty much challenged all of our other lenders and all our realtors to help us recognize a need. Some of the kids with PC-CARE are in an extraneous situation where they need help.”
Fritter said she and Johns have received a “multitude of donations” since the two women challenged SOAR members to help the advocacy center.
“We have clothes, we have backpacks, blankets, pack and plays, we’re getting bottles, toiletries, diapers, wipes, snacks, juices, things they are able to use when they do the intake of these kids,” Fritter said. “Just anything that can be given to them in a little bag or pack because they don’t have toys or clothes or snack or anything.”
Fritter said the donations are expected to be presented to PC-CARE in early June.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
