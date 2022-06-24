State lawmakers representing parts of southeast Oklahoma reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The nation's top court struck down Roe v. Wade, the half-century-old ruling that legalized abortion, in a decision Friday that allowed states to enact their own abortion laws.
District 18 State Rep. David Smith, R-Arpelar, praised the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
"We've been trying to fight that ever since I've been in office," said Smith, who has represented District 18 for four years, but said he's always been against abortion.
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the country's most restrictive abortion law that made Oklahoma the first state to ban nearly all abortions.
The law is already in effect and outlaws abortions from the moment of fertilization, or when the sperm fuses with the egg. It allows abortions to save the mother's life in a medical emergency or in cases of rape, sexual assault or incest.
Friday's Supreme Court decision also triggered Oklahoma’s century-old abortion prohibition.
"I'm just thankful we're going to have a lot more babies here next year," Smith said.
Abortions in Oklahoma declined in the last two decades with more than 6,200 in 2002 and 3,737 in 2020, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the nation’s total number of abortions declined 22% since 2009.
District 7 State Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, identifies as an abortion abolitionist and said he hopes the Supreme Court ruling leads to an end to all abortions.
"This is a great day in American history," Hamilton said.
"I'm hoping the governor will order state troopers to go over and lock the doors of Planned Parenthood and abortion clinics," he said.
Only four abortion clinics exist in Oklahoma and Planned Parenthood Great Plains stopped providing surgical or medical abortion procedures in the state after Stitt signed the nation's most restrictive abortion law.
The nonprofit reproductive health care organization also stopped providing abortions in Arkansas, and Missouri while pointing out that abortion is protected under the Kansas State Constitution.
Hamilton said he hopes the ruling also addresses chemical abortions through abortifacients, a reference to chemicals, drugs and compounds that can cause abortions or miscarriages.
District 17 State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, who has voted in favor of every anti-abortion law passed and signed by the governor, said he is happy with the laws that are in place and doesn’t see a need for more bills to address abortion.
“What we passed this last year pretty much makes it illegal in the state of Oklahoma,” Grego said.
Grego said Oklahomans are “overwhelmingly” against abortion.
Pew Data Research Center poll data shows 51% of Oklahoma adults say abortion should be legal in all/most cases.
Results from Gallup Polls show an increase among Americans who believe abortion should be legal under any circumstance within the past year. The data shows 48% believe abortion should be legal only under certain circumstances — a reduction from the previous year — and 32% believe it should be legal under any circumstance.
Gallup poll data shows Americans who believe abortion should be illegal in all circumstances hovers between 15% and 21% since 1975.
Grego said Roe v. Wade "never should have happened" and that his anti-abortion position stems from his faith.
“As a lifelong Catholic, that’s my belief as well,” Grego said.
Bishop David A. Konderla, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma, said in a press release that Friday was “a momentous day to thank God for the gift of human life" after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
He also said “the law is a teacher” and that the church must continue to change hearts and minds so that the laws of every state “will one day protect every life.”
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, and House Minority Caucus Chair Cyndi Munson, D-OKC, released a joint statement in response to the Supreme Court’s decision.
“Today, the sky is dark," they said. "There is no way to sugarcoat that women in America, especially in states like Oklahoma, have fewer rights now than they did when they woke up this morning."
District 15 State Rep. Randy Randleman didn't respond to request for comment.
