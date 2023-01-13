Local horseman claims national championship

Hartshorne’s Lance Graves added a second AQHA National Championship high point barrel racing title to his resume with second career racehorse, “Mitey Phantom.”
The American Quarter Horse Association, the world’s largest breed association, each calendar year calculates points from each and every AQHA approved event across the United States beginning January 1 and ending in December 31 of each calendar year. Top point earners in each division are crowned “National High Point” champions.
Lifelong Pittsburg County resident and professional horseman, Lance Graves landed in the top spot in barrel racing for 2022 riding a flashy six year old mare named “Mitey Phantom.” “Phantom,” who is owned by her breeder Bobby Simmons of Midland, Texas, began her sporting career as a quarter horse race horse.
Graves, a longtime racing enthusiast, says 90% of all of his barrel racing horses were either raced previously on the track or were bred specifically for speed. “Barrel racing is a sport designed to challenge a horses speed and agility. There are a lot of horses that can run fast and there are a lot of horses that can turn a sharp turn, the challenge is to combine the two maneuvers into one performance and do it faster than everyone else!”
Graves stated that several key wins throughout the 2022 season allowed him to claim the national championship. “We had a top 5 finish at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado to start our season off and we followed that with a big win at the Dixie Nationals in Jackson, Mississippi added a win in Texarkana, Arkansas at the Circle G Classic and won the LG International AQHA open championship at the legendary Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma.”
However, Graves competition schedule derailed on November 21 after an accident at his ranch during a routine practice session.
“I was schooling a horse for a client when she lost her footing and fell on me resulting in a spiral fracture to my right leg and extensive soft tissue injuries to my ankle. This took me completely out of the saddle and I was instructed by the orthopedic specialist to stay off it for 6-8 weeks.”
This timeline was problematic as Graves was currently ranked #2 nationally at the time of his accident and there was literally only one sanctioned event left in the United States for the 2022 season and it was December 16-17 across the country in Richmond, Kentucky. With just over 3 weeks from the date of the accident, Graves had to make the decision. Either accept a runner up title or push through and go for a win. “It’s never a good idea to defy doctor’s orders, however sometimes in life we are faced with choices that will impact us for the rest of our lives. A national championship is a prestigious title that will literally stay with a horse and rider for the rest of their lives and when something like that is within reach, you’ve just gotta work around the challenges and take your shot.”
Lifelong friend and travel partner Mary Beth Ogle, Kinta, Ok an accomplished barrel racer herself, drove the truck and trailer the long 13 hour trek to Kentucky to help out as Graves was unable to drive.
Graves and Mitey Phantom clocked a 15.10 in the first performance on Friday giving the pair a 3rd place finish but it was Saturday’s run that took the team over the top.
“She had an incredible run on Saturday. We posted a 14.58 to win the show and run the fastest time of the weekend. That run allowed us to pull ahead and win the 2022 national championship title.”
Still recovering at home in Hartshorne, Graves was asked if it was worth putting his body through that to claim the national title.
“I am a very goal oriented person and I am EXTREMELY competitive. I believe that inside all of us we have the ability to overcome adversity and persevere. If you have enough heart and desire you can find a way to the other side. Did I set my recovery back a few weeks because of the decision I made to compete? Yes, I did. But, on the flip side, I now have a National Champion horse waiting for me in the barn when I recover!”
