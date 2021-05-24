Three McAlester Gymnasts medaled at the Level 8 Regional Championships April 24-25 in Overland Park, Kansas, and another boy gymnast qualified for regionals.
All three girls attend the Epic schools so they can devote more time to their gymnastics training. McKenzie Hammers (11th grader) placed on floor, Graci Skinner (10th grade) placed on floor, vault, beam and bars, and Chloei Cooper (7th grade) placed on vault and floor. Athletes who are top finishers at their State Championships qualify for regionals. The region includes Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Wyoming.
Graci Skinner is the daughter of Nick and Angela Skinner. She is 16 years old and has been with MEGA since it opened in June 2016.
Kenzie Hammers, daughter of Ashley Hammers, began gymnastics in January 2017. At 17 years old, Kenzie would like to use gymnastics as an avenue into college.
Chloei Cooper, daughter of Danial Cooper, is a 14-year-old who began gymnastics in June 2017.
To qualify for Regionals, they must be among the best at their State Championship Meet. Less than 7% of the girls who begin competitive gymnastics ever reach level 8. Most begin gymnastics before they are old enough for elementary school. What these three girls have accomplished in this sport in the past four years is almost unheard of and a testament to their hard work and dedication. Nationals is in Savannah, Georgia.
Boys’ team USAG level 5 Cody Warren also qualified for the men’s compulsory regionals.
Cody is 9 years old and is in the third grade at Hartshorne Elementary. To qualify for Regionals, he competed at the Oklahoma Men’s State Championship where he took first place in floor, still rings, and parallel bar routines then took second place for pommel horse, vault, and high bar routines. He finished first overall with a 60.2 all-around score. Cody then competed against the best from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Missouri where he finished 9th place all-around at regionals on April 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.