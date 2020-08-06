Sydnie Wynn Graves earned her second consecutive qualification to the Junior World Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The incoming Haileyville third grader and her 14-year-old mare Nicki Nick Bar earned their finals qualification from the July 26th KK Run For Vegas/Barrel Bash at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
The 8-year-old is set to be the youngest contestant at the 2020 Jr World Finals once again. The 2020 Jr World Finals will be held at the Las Vegas Convention center in Las Vegas, Nevada December 6-13.
Last year, at 7 years old, Sydnie set the record for the youngest rodeo qualifier ever in the events history. Once there, she backed it up by advancing to the rodeos elite top 10 finals.
