Local event to raise money for breast cancer awareness

Frances Lerblance said local Pink Ribbon Luncheon organizers wanted to add a fun event to this year's itinerary.
The annual Pink Ribbon Luncheon in McAlester will return in October — but organizers added The Triple B Party on Sept. 15 this year to bring a fun new event to helping local breast cancer patients.
"I'm pretty excited about this and we're hoping to reach out to a different crowd and this should be a fun night," Frances Lerblance said.
The Triple B Party — Boots, Boobs, and Booze — is set for 6-9 p.m. Sept. 15 at Downtown 312 in McAlester.
Lerblance said some organizers added a similar fundraiser a few years ago with a cocktail party at her house with everything donated and guests charged a fee with the profits going toward breast cancer awareness.
She said the COVID-19 pandemic hit soon afterward and stifled future plans until this year.
Lori Few, who serves on the local and state Oklahoma Project Woman boards with Lerblance, said the new event came up in planning and organizers wanted to run with it.
"It's just a fun fundraising event designed to have people come out and learn about the mission, but at the same time it's a social event," Few said.
Lerblance said it all came together with several people securing donations to make it happen.
The event will offer wine and drinks at a cash bar, with light food including a charcuterie board all donated via the McAlester Regional Health Center. Local band Josh Hass and the Pearl Snaps will play live music.
Individual tickets cost $50, while couples can pay $75. Tickets are available at www.OklahomaProjectWoman.org.
Donnita Wynn, the former district attorney and judge, was the driving force behind the annual fundraiser in McAlester benefiting local breast cancer patients.
She and her mother, Judy Weinkauf, drew inspiration from seeing a breast cancer awareness event being setup at the St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.
Approximately 350 people attended the first Pink Ribbon Luncheon in 1999 at the McAlester Regional Health Center with boxed lunches served under a large, white tent.
Now the event raises thousands to go toward local breast cancer patients through Oklahoma Project Woman.
Oklahoma Project Woman is an organization that pays for mammograms, diagnostic procedures, mastectomies and more for breast cancer patients.
Frances Lerblance got involved after her daughter-in-law, Ashley Lerblance, was diagnosed with breast cancer treatment in 2009.
Ashley and her daughter, Lexie, started the TLC Wig Closet in 2010 to offer resources and head covering advice to help locals navigate the battle with cancer. They will be the guest speakers at this year's Pink Ribbon Luncheon, which is scheduled for Oct. 20 at the First United Methodist Church in McAlester.
Longtime McAlester Public Schools educator Kathy Hunt spoke at last year's luncheon about her battle with breast cancer.
She said a mammogram exam revealed she had triple HER2-positive breast cancer — a type of cancer that tends to grow and spread faster than others, but responds to treatment with drugs that target the HER2 protein.
But she said family, friends, coworkers and medical staff showed support throughout her battle through difficult chemo treatments.
She also thanked Ashley Lerblance's help at the TLC Wig Closet, which offers resources and assistance for breast cancer patients.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
