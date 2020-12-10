The McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management now has its own machine capable of producing disinfectant at its McAlester office.
"Our office now has the machine to produce disinfectant that we have made available, so starting next week, Wednesday, Dec. 16, disinfectant will be dispensed from our office at 705 EOC Drive," said Deputy Director Lois Lupardus.
Disinfectant is offered at the Office of Emergency Management to a number of entities. Plans are to keep the distribution dates to one day a week if possible.
"We would like to keep the hours we have set out for everyone to come as Wednesday, from 8 to 11, but if you run out you can give us a call to make arrangements," Lupardus said.
Those eligible to receive the disinfect include schools, churches, government buildings, and longterm care facilities, Lupardus said.
Also included are fire departments, EMS sites, agencies and any government facilities, including courthouses and city halls, said Kevin Enloe, director of the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management.
He said there is no cost to those picking up the disinfectant on behalf of one of the qualifying entities.
"It's free," Enloe said.
Emergency officials figured it might take a few days to work out the intricacies of the new machine.
"We got the machine in today," Enloe said Thursday, noting there will be a bit of a learning curve before the first disinfectant produced by the machine is dispensed next Wednesday.
He said the local emergency management office received the new machine through a partnership with the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management, with the local office providing the facility and management and the state providing the machine.
Containers will not be provided to those who come to pick up some of the newly-produced disinfectant.
"They need to bring their own containers," Enloe said, suggesting empty and clean gas containers as one possibility.
With the new machine, the local Emergency Management office has the capability of producing multiple gallons of disinfectant on a daily basis.
"We can manufacture approximately 240 gallons of disinfectant every twelve hours," Enloe said. If needed, the machine can be operated around the clock, he said.
Enloe said it's not necessary for those picking up the disinfectant to make an appointment.
"We'll keep a minimum of 300 gallons on hand pretty much all the time," Enloe said. "The shelf life on it is 60 days."
He said the capability to produce disinfectant at the Emergency Management office in McAlester will be beneficial to the area.
"It will be extremely beneficial," Enloe said.
Anyone with questions can contact the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management at 918 423-5655.
