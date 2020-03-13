Nursing homes and assisted living facilities continue taking precautions to protect the elderly during the coronavirus pandemic.
McAlester Regional Health Center canceled visitation at the Van Buren House — an assisted living community — on Friday after President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration for the coronavirus, while several nursing homes and assisted living facilities in and around Pittsburg County followed or had already canceled.
Some local facilities were screening visitors this week and McAlester Nursing Center Director Vickie Klink said she wants to take every precaution to protect the most vulnerable from the possibility of getting coronavirus.
"We're just taking all the precautions that we can to protect our vulnerable adults," Klink said.
The facility was one of several local nursing homes and assisted living facilities to screen visitors this week for temperatures exceeding 100.4, if they have traveled recently or if they were in contact with anyone who tested positive for the disease.
Although some community members have voiced concerns about the changes, MRHC representative Ashley Kennon said most are understanding and appreciative of the precautions.
"It's for the protection of the community, our employees, and our patients," Kennon said.
The CDC continues to update recommendations and information at its website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
As of Friday afternoon, the CDC recommended nursing homes restrict all visitation except end of life situations; restrict all non-essential healthcare personnel; cancel all group activities and communal dining; and implement active screening of residents and HCP for fever and respiratory symptoms.
"It is likely that SARS-CoV-2 is circulating in all communities even if cases have not yet reported," according to the CDC. "As such, nursing homes should assume it is now in their community and move to restrict all visitors and unnecessary HCP from the facility. Cancel group activities and communal dining and implement active screening of residents and HCP for fever and respiratory symptoms."
Klink said the nursing center struggles to get equipment to provide proper care for patients with limited supplies of items like hand sanitizer and protective face masks.
"Everything has been bought up and the supplies are just not available," Klink said.
Kennon said MRHC will continue to monitor the situation and take precautions.
"We've had a lot of people who have traveled," Kennon said. "If we try to put the goggles on and pretend it's not an issue, that's when it become an even bigger problem. But luckily, with measures like this in place, I think we'll kind of be able to filter out the higher risk for our patients."
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
