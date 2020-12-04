David Lynch said his Christmas light display on the 800 block of East Osage Avenue in McAlester is all about making kids smile.
“If it brings a smile to five kids a night and they remember that and make that memory, that’s what it’s all about,” Lynch said. “I remember being a kid and going to look at Christmas lights and that was a big deal and so I try to keep that moving on and give these kids something to smile and laugh about.”
His display consists of more than 6,000 lights, 10 inflatables, and six projectors with three that sync up to music.
“Most of those 6,000 lights, at some point, dance to music,” Lynch said. “There’s six different songs that cycle.”
More than 1,000 of those lights are a part of a homemade 10-foot tree that dances using multicolor lights and is the centerpiece of five total dancing trees, which have been a staple of his display for three years now.
Lynch said Christmas has always been a big deal in his family since he could remember and is the reason why he sets up the elaborate display every year.
“My dad was always real big into Christmas. Matter of fact he used to dress up as Santa and my mom would dress up a Mrs. Claus and they’d go around and see the kids,” Lynch said. “It’s just kind of my part of keeping that going in the family and just keeping the Christmas spirit alive as much as I can.”
Construction of the display begins after Halloween and goes live during the Thanksgiving holiday.
“The whole family really gets involved in it,” Lynch said. “We actually kicked them on early this year.”
Lynch said the street in front of his house has been busier this year with several vehicles parking to listen to the songs and watch the light show.
“That’s a lot of kids that get to see it,” Lynch said. “That’s what we want.”
He said although his display may irritate some people, Lynch said his neighbors do not mind the extra traffic and enjoy the display being in their neighborhood.
“Luckily, all of our neighbors are very pleased with it,” Lynch said. “Nobody has ever said a word.”
Lynch said people have stopped to thank him for having the display with some people donating items and even cash to help make the setup more extravagant in the future.
“They were like ‘We want to see it bigger,’’ Lynch said.
Although the size of his yard limits major expansions, he said he will continue doing the best he can to continue improving his attraction year after year.
“I have big plans for next year,” Lynch said. “I have a few things I’m already working up and hope to expand up and make things bigger than this year. It’s kind of an addicting thing to get into.”
According to Lynch, his inflatables run all day, but the lights automatically turn on at dusk with the lights turning off at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on the weekend and will be active through the weekend after Christmas.
