Ernie Allison turned 103 on Aug. 9.Helping her celebrate was her husband, Charles Allison, her daughter, Wilma Drummond, granddaughter Willo Wallace, and family, and grandson Paul Goodman & family, for a total of 15 at her birthday party. Also coming in from California for the day were Jim & Sylvia Jones.This was an extra special day as it was also her 10th wedding anniversary.