Local business owner James Monks just wanted to give back to the community.
Monks, who owns Bud’s Craft Cannabis in downtown McAlester, donated 5% of Sunday sales during the month of April to help provide personal protection equipment to local frontline workers and first responders.
“What we’re doing is we are trying to earmark some donations specifically for PPE for our local civic workers like police department, fire department, hospital workers,” Monks said. “And then keep that stream going throughout the month of April.”
Monks first donated $500 to the McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation to help keep hospital staff fitted with PPE.
“We made that specially for PPE,” Monks said. “We also challenged another local dispensary, King’s Reserve, to match another $500, in which they did.”
Another $1,000 worth of donations was split between the McAlester Fire and Police Departments.
Monks said sales have not dipped during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“We thought it would be best at this time to put that money back towards the people who are actually needing it,” Monks said.
On top of donations, Monks and his business also conducted a “social distancing scavenger hunt” earlier this month, in which business cards were hidden around McAlester with various prizes written on the back that could be exchanged for cash or product.
“We thought it would be fun,” Monks said.
Monks is also starting another business named Enviroguard, that will deal in disinfection, and hopes to help the city in disinfecting the public parks so they can be used safely.
“I want to disinfect all the city parks when they open up and I want to do it for free,” Monks said. “Just to have an extra layer of security.”
He said the disinfectant he will use will last for 14 days.
“We’re trying to do some really good things,” Monks said.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
