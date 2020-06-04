The President’s Honor Roll for Spring 2020 has been released at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant. To be eligible, undergraduate students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of college-level courses (1000-4999) with a 4.0 grade-point average and no grade lower than A.
The following local and McAlester-area students, listed by permanent hometown, qualified for the President’s Honor Roll for Spring 2020:
McAlester: Amanda D. Aguirre, Stephanie M. Cummins, Ryan S. Hongell, Alisha D. Kidd, Katheryn J. Lightle, Mark D. Merrell, Cianna J. Titsworth
Hartshorne: Breanna A. Beaty
Kiowa: Peyton D. Edwards, Katie M. Farrow
Quinton: Kamron S. Deaton
Stuart: Clemmie L. Starr
Eufaula: Julie Gatlin
Wilburton: Katie M. Shero
Red Oak: Karsyn M. Brigance
Talihina: Jacob R. Bradberry, Brittany M. Butler, Isabella G. Jordan
Clayton: Jessica L. Martin, Marli S. Nagel, Traeh D. VanValkenberg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.