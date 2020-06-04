 The President’s Honor Roll for Spring 2020 has been released at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant. To be eligible, undergraduate students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of college-level courses (1000-4999) with a 4.0 grade-point average and no grade lower than A.

The following local and McAlester-area students, listed by permanent hometown, qualified for the President’s Honor Roll for Spring 2020:

McAlester: Amanda D. Aguirre, Stephanie M. Cummins, Ryan S. Hongell, Alisha D. Kidd, Katheryn J. Lightle, Mark D. Merrell, Cianna J. Titsworth

Hartshorne: Breanna A. Beaty

Kiowa: Peyton D. Edwards, Katie M. Farrow

Quinton: Kamron S. Deaton

Stuart: Clemmie L. Starr

Eufaula: Julie Gatlin

Wilburton: Katie M. Shero

Red Oak: Karsyn M. Brigance

Talihina: Jacob R. Bradberry, Brittany M. Butler, Isabella G. Jordan

Clayton: Jessica L. Martin, Marli S. Nagel, Traeh D. VanValkenberg

 

